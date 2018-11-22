New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Tata Harrier Interior Teased Ahead Of Reveal Next Month

The teaser video of the Tata Harrier gives a glimpse of the dual-tone dashboard including the floating 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Tata Harrier will be completely revealed in December 2018

The Tata Harrier is the new compact SUV from the Indian auto giant and anticipation levels are high from the Hyundai Creta rival. While the production-spec Tata Harrier's exterior has been fully revealed in images, the automaker has now teased the interior of the SUV in a video. While revealing little about the cabin, the video does give a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming offering. The new Tata Harrier is slated for a debut in December 2018, while the official launch is slated for January 2019.

Tata Harrier

Also Read: Tata Harrier SUV Unveiled; Launch In Early 2019

(The Harrier is built on the new Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced (OMEGA) platform)

 

The teaser of the new Tata Harrier showcases the dashboard. The video confirms a floating 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system similar to that of the concept and a dual-tone finish in grey and brown on the dashboard. The three-spoke multi-function steering wheel is likely to sport a new design over the ones that we've seen since the Zest. Expect the number of buttons to be minimal across the dashboard, barring the controls for the automatic climate control. The teaser also reveals chrome surrounds of the air-con vents.

The Tata Harrier's touchscreen infotainment system will be loaded with features including navigation, Bluetooth telephone, reverse camera display, MirrorLink, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and more. The system is likely to be sourced from Visteon, which also makes the infotainment systems for the Range Rover Velar. A Harman audio system will also make it to the Harrier.

Also Read: Latest Tata Harrier Video Explains The New OMEGARC Platform

Tata Motors has already revealed details on the powertrain for the Harrier. The compact SUV will be the new 2.0-litre four-cylinder, diesel engine sourced from FCA and has been badged as the Kryotec. The new motor also powers the Jeep Compass and churns out 140 bhp on the latter. The Harrier's power figures haven't been revealed yet and is likely to be revealed next month. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, while an automatic version is likely to be introduced later.

(The Tata Harrier will be powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine)

Bookings for the Tata Harrier have already commenced across dealerships for a token amount of ₹ 30,000. Prices are expected to be extremely aggressive on the SUV starting at around ₹ 12-16 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries for the Harrier are expected to start around February next year.

2019 Tata Harrier Interior Teased Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
or select from popular cities