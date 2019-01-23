2019 Tata Harrier India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features

The Tata Harrier is the newest SUV to go on sale and only gets a diesel

One of the most anticipated offerings of the year, the Tata Harrier SUV is all set to be launched today. The new Harrier is the most promising model from the manufacturer yet and is set to take on some very established rivals including the Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500, Renault Captur and the newly launched Nissan Kicks. The Harrier is based on an all-new OMEGARC modular platform and will also get the new 2.0-litre diesel engine under the hood, borrowed from FCA.

The Tata Harrier's oil burner is tuned for 140 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. There won't be an automatic available at the time of launch, but you will get the same later in the timeline along with a 7-seater version as well. The Harrier will be available in the 5-seater version when it goes on sale.

In terms of features, the new Tata Harrier will come loaded with a semi-digital instrument console, floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multiple driving modes and a terrain response system as well. The all-black cabin further gets premium wood inserts, and a aircraft inspired handbrake as well.

The Tata Harrier's highlight though comes with its design. The SUV is nearly identical to the H5X concept, and retains the LED daytime running lights on the top that also double up as indicators. The headlamps are unconventionally positioned close to the bumper, and introduce a new look on the offering. Prices on the 2019 Tata Harrier will be announced later today, which will determine where the model fares over the competition.

Catch all the Live Updates from the 2019 Tata Harrier SUV launch here: