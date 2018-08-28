New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images

The cabin of the Tata Harrier is heavily inspired by the interior of the Tata H5X concept SUV we saw at the Auto Expo. The SUV is slated to be launched in India in 2019.

View Photos
The Tata Harrier will be offered in both 5-seater and 7-seater cabin option

Highlights

  • The Tata Harrier SUV is based on the H5X concept shown at the Auto Expo
  • Tata Harrier SUV's cabin is shares its cues with the H5X concept
  • The Harrier is expected to get the Fiat-sourced 2.0 Multijet diesel mill

Images of a prototype model of the upcoming Tata Harrier SUV, based on the H5X concept, have surfaced online. While we have already seen several spy images of the SUV's prototype models, this time around, for the first time, we get to see the interior of Tata's new premium SUV. The Tata Harrier will be offered in India, in both 5-seater and 7-seater formats, and judging by the size of it, this one appears to be the former. Tata Motors will be launching the new Harrier SUV in early 2019, however, it's not certain which one will come first.

Tata Harrier

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Dec 2018
i9olpcvs

The Tata Harrier's cabin borrows several cues from the H5X concept

The latest images of the Tata Harrier SUV reveal a near-production cabin, which is heavily inspired by the concept SUV. Here, we only get to see the dashboard and the front two seats of the SUV, so our findings a bit limited. The former is very much similar to the concept SUV's dash, with a floating display for the infotainments system and a set of buttons placed below in an angular position. The steering also wheel seems to be similar, however, unlike the H5X, the production version of the Harrier does not get a fully-digital display for the instrument cluster. Also, the production model appears to have replaced the wooden inlays on the dashboard with black, soft-touch material, offering black and silver dual tone effect. The contoured front seats, on the other hand, appear to be well-built and are likely to offer good comfort.

Advertisement
ti04e33

The Tata Harrier is built on the company's new OMEGA platform and will employ the new Design 2.0 philosophy

The new Tata Harrier SUV is built on the company's new Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced (OMEGA) platform, built on a monocoque chassis. It will also be the first vehicle to employ Tata's new Impact Design 2.0 philosophy. Visually, the Tata Harrier prototype is still wearing temporary headlamps and few more make-shift exterior equipment. Despite the camouflage, we can see that the SUV will come with a sleek grille, and a wide central air dam, and large rounded ORVMs, instead of the sleek and sharp ones we saw on the concept model. The SUV will also get s bold shoulder line, which takes an upward motion as it goes towards the rear section.

Under the hood, we expect the SUV to get the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine that powers the Compass, offered with both a manual and an automatic transmission option. Tata Motors is likely to unveil the production version of the H5X SUV sometime in 2019, and it will be positioned above the Hexa, as the company's new flagship model.

0 Comments

Image Source: Motor Vikatan

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Tata Harrier Tata Harrier SUV Tata Harrier Features Tata Motors

Latest News

2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images
2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images
Pininfarina History And Association With India Showcased At 2018 Pebble Beach
Pininfarina History And Association With India Showcased At 2018 Pebble Beach
Fuel Prices Set To Increase Every Day Again, Diesel Price Reaches Record High
Fuel Prices Set To Increase Every Day Again, Diesel Price Reaches Record High
Shah Rukh Khan Bats For Child Safety In Cars
Shah Rukh Khan Bats For Child Safety In Cars
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica To Go Into Production From Next Month
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica To Go Into Production From Next Month
Audi PB 18 E-Tron Concept Car Unveiled At Laguna Seca
Audi PB 18 E-Tron Concept Car Unveiled At Laguna Seca
SRK And Hyundai Push For Better Road Safety In India
SRK And Hyundai Push For Better Road Safety In India
Royal Enfield 650 Twin Service Manual Leaked
Royal Enfield 650 Twin Service Manual Leaked
Royal Enfield To Launch Special Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28
Royal Enfield To Launch Special Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28
Ducati Scrambler 1100: Variants Explained
Ducati Scrambler 1100: Variants Explained
Infiniti Prototype 10 Single Seater Concept EV Revealed At Pebble Beach
Infiniti Prototype 10 Single Seater Concept EV Revealed At Pebble Beach
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.91 lakh
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.91 lakh
2019 Hyundai Elantra: All You Need To Know
2019 Hyundai Elantra: All You Need To Know
Ducati Scrambler 1100: Price Expectation
Ducati Scrambler 1100: Price Expectation
Ferrari Launches Its 50th Convertible, the 488 Pista Spyder
Ferrari Launches Its 50th Convertible, the 488 Pista Spyder

Latest Cars

7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.8
MINI 5 door

MINI 5 door

₹ 38.92 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

82 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

20 Civic Cars

Available
Used Civic Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.3 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

24 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

45 Grand i10 Cars

Available
Used Grand i10 Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3.5 Lakh
More Hatchback Cars

Popular Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.2 - 12.84 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.56 - 6.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield To Launch Special Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28
Royal Enfield To Launch Special Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.91 lakh
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.91 lakh
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica To Go Into Production From Next Month
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica To Go Into Production From Next Month
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities