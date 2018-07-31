2019 Suzuki Vitara Facelift Unveiled

2019 Suzuki Vitara comes in 2 new colour options, along with a bunch of new tech and safety features

Suzuki Motor Corporation has officially unveiled the 2019 Vitara facelift ahead of the SUV's market launch. It was just recently that we shared the leaked images of the SUV, and now the official ones are out. Slated to be introduced in September this year, in the UK, the facelifted Suzuki Vitara receives a bunch of cosmetic, technical, and feature updates for the 2019 model year. In addition to various design updates, the 2019 Vitara also comes in two new colour options, along with a bunch of new tech and advanced safety features. Prices for the new 2019 Suzuki Vitara will be will be announced closer to the launch date.

Unlike its Indian cousin, the sub-4 metre Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the facelifted Suzuki Vitara SUV is a lot bigger and measures 4.2 metres in length. Visually, the 2019 model comes with an updated face, featuring a redesigned grille with fat, vertically positioned chrome slats, and revised front bumper with a larger airdam and slightly bigger LED daytime running lamps. The profile pretty much remains unchanged save for a new set of alloys, however, at the rear, the SUV features a new design for the distinctive LED combination lamps.

2019 Suzuki Vitara gets a new design for the taillamps

The cabin, on the other hand, has also gone through a considerable overhaul and it now comes with improved quality material for the interior trim. The dashboard, for instance, uses soft-touch material for the upper instrument panel, while the instrument cluster gets a new design with colour central information display. The top-end variant of the SUV will come with features like - dual sensor brake support, lane departure warning and prevention, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert.

2019 Suzuki Vitara will come with an updated instrument cluster

Under the hood, the 2019 Suzuki Vitara will come with both, the 1.0-litre and 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbocharged petrol engines, borrowed from the updated UK-spec S-Cross model range. The former is a replacement for the existing 1.6-litre petrol engine. The lower variants equipped with the 109 bhp, 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine will also get Suzuki's ALLGRIP four-wheel-drive system as an option with the manual transmission version. The top-end variant gets the 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine that makes 138 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque, which is available from just 1,500 rpm through to 4,000 rpm.

2019 Suzuki Vitara will get a pair of Boosterjet petrol engines - 1.0-litre and 1.4-litre

Currently, the Suzuki Vitara is sold in 191 countries and regions around the world and the SUV's cumulative sales recently passed 3.7 million units mark. While the SUV was sold in India as Grand Vitara up until 2015, Maruti Suzuki might consider launching the SUV in India to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass. In fact, the pre-facelift model of the SUV has already been spotted testing in India on a couple of occasions. However, if at all the carmaker decides to launch the Vitara SUV in India, we'll get the facelifted version.

