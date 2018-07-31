2019 Suzuki Vitara Facelift: All You Need To Know

Suzuki Motor Corporation took the wraps off the 2019 Vitara facelift for the UK market. The 2019 Suzuki Vitara Facelift will come with design updates, two new colors and gets new technology and advanced safety equipment to stay compete against its rivals. The new iteration of the Vitara facelift will go on sale in September this year in the UK, while other markets will get it by the end of this year or early next year. Now, in India, we get the Vitara Brezza, which was recently introduced with Maruti's AGS gearbox, or simply in the AMT version. Will these see through in the India-spec Vitara Brezza is a question only the officials can tell, but for now, we tell you everything there is to know about the 2019 Suzuki Vitara Facelift.

Everything You Need To Know About 2019 Suzuki Vitara Facelift

Visually, the 2019 Suzuki Vitara facelift gets a redesigned front grille and lower bumper while the rear of the car features new design and distinctive LED combination lamps. Suzuki has also updated the Vitara facelift with new design alloy wheels. (2019 Suzuki Vitara will come with an updated instrument cluster) On the inside, the 2019 Vitara Facelift is updated with soft touch material for the upper instrument panel. The instrument cluster has a new design with colour central information display. In terms of safety, the 2019 Vitara will be the most technically advanced Suzuki to date and new safety technology available as standard equipment on the SZ5 model. These include Dual Sensor Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Traffic Sign recognition, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear cross traffic alert. (2019 Suzuki Vitara gets a new design for the taillamps) Powering the 2019 Vitara facelift will be both 1.0-litre and 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbocharged petrol engines, which also does duty in the European spec S-Cross. The SZ4 and SZ-T grades are equipped with the 1.0-litre 110 bhp Boosterjet engine. It also features Suzuki's ALLGRIP four wheel drive as an option on the SZ-T with manual transmission. Prices for the 2019 Suzuki Vitara facelift will be announced in September at its launch.

