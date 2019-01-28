2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.46 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the 2019 V-Strom 650XT ABS in the country priced at ₹ 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS gets subtle upgrades for the new model year including refreshed graphics, and additional features of hazard lights and side reflectors. Prices for the 2019 V-Strom 650XT remain unchanged despite the new feature additions.

Commenting on the new edition, Suzuki India - Managing Director, Satoshi Uchida said, "We have received an overwhelming response since the launch of Suzuki V-Strom 650XT last year, we wish to continue the momentum and win the hearts of our customer in 2019 as well. We are delighted to introduce the 2019 edition of Suzuki V-Strom 650XT which comes in added with features and will add to the attractiveness of this very capable motorcycle."

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT 7.91 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 2919 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT gets no changes to the mechanicals with the same 645 cc V-Twin motor tuned for 70 bhp and 68 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and comes with three-mode traction control (2 mode + Off mode), and dual-channel ABS. The bike is available in two colour schemes - champion yellow and pearl glacier white.

The 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS is equipped with a 19-inch front wheel and a17-inch spoked wheel at the rear, shod with tubeless Bridgestone Battleax tyres. The bike uses 43 mm telescopic forks at the front with 150mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear that is preload adjustable. Braking performance comes via Tokico 2-piston front calipers and a single Nissin disc at the rear. The V-Strom 650XT tips the scales at 216 kg, while the fuel tank capacity stands at 20 litres.

