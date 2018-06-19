2019 Suzuki Jimny Official Images Revealed

We've been waiting for the new generation Suzuki Jimny for ages now and the company has finally given us something to drool over. The new images released by the company reveal almost everything that we need to know, except the engine specification. The images are released ahead of its official debut next month on July 5, and if you are thinking whether the 2019 Jimny will make it India, then yes, it most definitely will by mid-2019 if everything goes well. Now in its fourth generation, the 2019 Jimny will get its much awaited update after almost 20 years since the last Jimny.

(The 2019 Suzuki Jimny will make to India next year)

On the design front, the 2019 Suzuki Jimny will come with major design changes along with tons of styling updates. The new 4x4 Suzuki Jimny retains the boxy design and the squarish window, giving it an impression of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Up front, the new generation Suzuki Jimny gets the iconic five-slot grille finished in matte black, a pair of classic round headlamps, individual turn indicators and a black heavy duty front bumper with a wide central air-dam. It also gets round foglamps on either end. Moreover, a new pair of either 15-inch or 16-inch, black five-spoke alloy wheels and the boxy wheel arches gives an aggressive impression. Suzuki will also offer dual tone treatment on most likely the top-end variant of the 2019 Jimny.

(The 2019 Suzuki Jimny gets a redesigned cabin)

Now, the most interesting change comes on the inside, as Suzuki has made sure that the 2019 Jimny stays as modern as possible. The entire cabin is redesigned to place the touchscreen high on the centre console, which we think is a much needed upgrade from its predecessor. Moreover, the 2019 Jimny is very much similar to the new generation Swift, in terms of the steering wheel, auto climate control, power window switches and much more.

(2019 Suzuki Jimny gets a new 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well)

Based on the ladder-on-frame chassis, the new generation Suzuki Jimny slightly increases on its dimensions as it now measure 3,300 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width, and 1,715 mm in height, while the wheelbase is 2,250 mm. Moreover, according to the new images, the 2019 Suzuki Jimny will be offered in various colour options including option for dual tone as well. The 2019 Suzuki Jimny will be available in Jungle Green, Medium Gray, Blueish Black Pearl, Silky Silver Metallic, Spare White, Pure White Pearl, Kinetic Yellow (dual tone), Chiffon Ivory (dual tone), Blyisque Blue Metallic (dual tone).

(The 2019 Suzuki Jimny will come in a variety of exterior body colour options)

Under the hood, the 2019 Suzuki Jimny will come with the 0.66-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol engine, while the top-end Jimny Sierra version will receive the 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated 3-cylinder petrol engine. Both these engines will come mated to either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission. The new Jimny will also come equipped with Suzuki's Allgrip Pro 4x4 system for improved off-road abilities.

