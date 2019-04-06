2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced the introduction of the 2019 Suzuki Intruder, priced in India at ₹ 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated 2019 edition of the Suzuki Intruder cruiser comes with some minor design tweaks and a new colour option Metallic Matte Titanium Silver. Suzuki Says that it has worked upon the design features of the motorcycle to offer a more relaxed ride to the customers. Some minor updates include a revised gear shift design and improvised brake pedal for better ergonomics and overall rider comfort.

Commenting on the launch of the 2019 edition of the Intruder, Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, "We are delighted to start the new fiscal year with the launch of new Intruder which will fascinate the customers for a relaxed ride. With its modern-day design and premium appeal, Suzuki Intruder is an apt motorcycle for all the cruiser lovers in the country. The 2019 Intruder will offer a soothing daily commute as well as short weekend rides."

Suzuki Intruder gets the same 154.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, engine, sourced from the Gixxer

The Intruder continues to come loaded with features like - projector headlamps with LED position lights, an all-digital instrument cluster, LED taillamp, sharp twin exhaust, and twin seat setup with a bucket-style seat for the rider and back rest for the pillion. The cruiser comes equipped with black alloy wheels with disc brakes at both ends and a single channel ABS setup. The Intruder gets telescopic front forks and Swing Arm Type mono-shock suspension at the rear.

Powering the 2019 Suzuki Intruder is the same 154.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine, which is sourced from the Gixxer range. The engine is tuned to produce a maximum of 14 bhp at 8000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6000 rpm, while mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

