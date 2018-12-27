2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.74 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 13.74 Lakh

The Suzuki Hayabusa will continue to be sold in India, and has been introduced in two new colours in India, with a price tag of Rs. 13.74 lakh.

View Photos
The 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa has been introduced in India in two new colours

Highlights

  • The 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa has been priced at Rs. 13.74 lakh
  • The Hayabusa has been introduced in two new colours and new graphics
  • The current Suzuki Hayabusa is expected to continue till 2020

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched the 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa in India. The 2019 edition of the Suzuki Hayabusa will be offered in two new colour schemes - Metallic Oort Gray and Glass Sparkle Black, with updated graphics, and added pair of side reflectors. The Hayabusa has been discontinued in Europe, with sales coming to an end by December 31, 2018. The model has been discontinued because the Hayabusa no longer meets Euro 4 emission regulations. In India though, the Hayabusa will continue to be sold, as in the US.

"For 20 years, the Suzuki Hayabusa has been one of the most loved sportsbikes among the enthusiasts and has received an excellent response in India. It is our constant endeavour to offer great products, and we are pleased to launch the 2019 edition of Hayabusa in two new colour schemes appealing to a larger fan base and enthusiasts in India," said Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

Suzuki Hayabusa

14.4 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki Hayabusa

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa Discontinued In India

fqsc7e78

The 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa has been introduced in two new colours and new graphics

In its current form, the Suzuki Hayabusa, or Suzuki GSX-1300R, as it's also known, is powered by a 1,340 cc in-line four cylinder engine which puts out 197 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 155 Nm of peak torque at 7,200 rpm. First launched in 1999, the Suzuki Hayabusa gained iconic status as the fastest production motorcycle in the world with a top speed of more than 300 kmph. The Hayabusa garnered praises and popularity and quickly came to be known as one of the most entertaining superbikes, and has been used for sport touring by many owners as well.

0 Comments

In India too, the Suzuki Hayabusa commands an iconic status, and enjoys a huge fan following, despite its quirky 'love it or hate it' design. In fact, the Hayabusa received such an overwhelming demand at one point, that it prompted Suzuki Motorcycle India to make the Hayabusa the first assembled in India big bike in 2017. The current generation Hayabusa is capable of hitting 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.74 seconds and capable of hitting a limited top speed of 299 kmph.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Hayabusa with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki
Hayabusa
Aprilia Shiver 900
Aprilia
Shiver 900
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
Suzuki
V-Strom 1000
Honda CB 1000R
Honda
CB 1000R
Aprilia Dorsoduro 900
Aprilia
Dorsoduro 900
Aprilia Mana 850 GT
Aprilia
Mana 850 GT
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki
Ninja ZX-10R
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki
GSX S1000F
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda
CB1000R Plus
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati
959 Panigale
TAGS :
2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Suzuki Hayabusa New Suzuki Hayabusa

Latest News

2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.74 Lakh
2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.74 Lakh
Three New Sub 4-Metre SUVs Launching In 2019
Three New Sub 4-Metre SUVs Launching In 2019
Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing Ahead Of 2019 Launch
Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing Ahead Of 2019 Launch
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.53 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.53 Lakh
New BMW Z4 Spied In India, Will Be Launched In 2019
New BMW Z4 Spied In India, Will Be Launched In 2019
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch Date Revealed
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch Date Revealed
Mahindra XUV300: What We Know
Mahindra XUV300: What We Know
5900 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCVs Recalled In India
5900 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCVs Recalled In India
Odd-Even Car Scheme Could Return In Delhi As Air Quality Levels Worsen In National Capital
Odd-Even Car Scheme Could Return In Delhi As Air Quality Levels Worsen In National Capital
2019 Triumph Thruxton R TFC Images Revealed
2019 Triumph Thruxton R TFC Images Revealed
10 Best Selling Cars Of 2018: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Dethrones Alto To Gain No. 1 Spot
10 Best Selling Cars Of 2018: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Dethrones Alto To Gain No. 1 Spot
Next-Gen Yamaha FZ V3 Motorcycle Spotted Testing Again
Next-Gen Yamaha FZ V3 Motorcycle Spotted Testing Again
Automobili Pininfarina CEO Tempts Elon Musk & Global Celebrities With Christmas Message
Automobili Pininfarina CEO Tempts Elon Musk & Global Celebrities With Christmas Message
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class To Get A New Diesel Variant
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class To Get A New Diesel Variant
Petrol Prices Drop By 20 Paise; Cheapest Today In 2018
Petrol Prices Drop By 20 Paise; Cheapest Today In 2018

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Suzuki Hayabusa Alternatives

Aprilia Shiver 900
Aprilia Shiver 900
₹ 14.52 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
₹ 14.25 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14.18 Lakh *
Aprilia Dorsoduro 900
Aprilia Dorsoduro 900
₹ 13.59 Lakh *
Aprilia Mana 850 GT
Aprilia Mana 850 GT
₹ 13.58 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
₹ 13.56 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki GSX S1000F
₹ 13.46 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 15.45 Lakh *
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati 959 Panigale
₹ 15.56 - 16.1 Lakh *
View More
Explore Hayabusa
×
Explore Now
x
Three New Sub 4-Metre SUVs Launching In 2019
Three New Sub 4-Metre SUVs Launching In 2019
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch Date Revealed
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch Date Revealed
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities