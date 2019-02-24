2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 Introduced With New Colours Internationally

The Suzuki GSX-S750 has been updated for the 2019 in international markets and the street-fighter gets new colour options on offer. The in-line four ppt offering now comes in a blue paint job with green and white highlights and a white and blue colour with black cladding on the fuel tank. The bike is also available in the full matte black paint scheme that sports blue highlights and is complemented by a matte black finished exhaust to complete the look. The new colours replace the existing black/red and black/blue colours options on the 2019 Suzuki GSX-S750.

The 2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 will be available in India later in the year

Barring the new paint scheme, the 2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 gets no changes to the mechanicals. The bike continues to draw power from the 749 cc four-cylinder engine tuned for 113 bhp and 81 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets ABS and traction control as part of the standard kit. With respect to styling, the bike continues its beefed up naked appearance inspired from the larger GSX-S1000.

Suzuki Motorcycle India will bring the 2019 GSX-S750 to India later this year, although an exact timeline is yet to be confirmed. The bike is one of more attractively priced four-cylinder motorcycles in the country and manages to offer a good balance between outright performance and ride-ability. The current Suzuki GSX-S750 is priced at ₹ 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom), and expect the 2019 edition to be priced similarly as well. The bike locks horns with the Triumph Street Triple, Ducati Monster 821, Kawasaki Z900 and the Yamaha MT-09, which was recently updated for the 2019 model year in India.

