2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 1.09 Lakh

Making its debut alongside its new older sibling, Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the 2019 Gixxer SF in the country. The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF is priced at ₹ 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings comprehensive upgrades to the 155 cc motorcycle. This is the first major update to the bike in its total production run and includes cosmetic changes and new features on offer. The mechanicals though remain the same on the motorcycle. The 2019 Gixxer SF is also likely to make way for an updated Gixxer street-fighter for MY2019 and is likely to hit the market later in the year.

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF gets clip-on handlebars while the digital instrument console remains the same

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF gets a new full-fairing along the lines of the SF 250. The bike gets a new and wider LED headlamp with the handlebar upgraded to clip-ons. The body graphics are new as well and so are the split seats that replace the step-up style single seat that was seen on the older version. You also get an LED taillight along with a rear tyre hugger.

Power on the new Suzuki Gixxer SF continues to come from the 154 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with fuel-injection that is tuned for 14 bhp and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed transmission. Suspension duties are taken care by telescopic forks up front, which the company says are now stiffer for better feedback while rear continues to grt a monoshock unit. There are disc brakes at either end and single-channel ABS as standard on the Gixxer. The bike's kerb weight stands at 146 kg.

The 2019 Gixxer SF gets LED treatment to the headlamp and the taillight

The Suzuki Gixxer SF has been a popular seller and the update is certainly going to help the manufacturer improve volumes on the motorcycle. In terms of competition, the Gixxer SF locks horns against the Yamaha YZF-R15 S, Hero Xtreme 200S, and the likes. Bookings are already open for the new Gixxer SF, while deliveries should begin by the end of the month.

