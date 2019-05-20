2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 1.09 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF Launched In India; Priced at ₹ 1.09 Lakh

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF gets comprehensive upgrades including the new SF 250 inspired headlamp and fairing, and a stiffer front suspension for better feedback. The mechanicals remain the same.

View Photos

Making its debut alongside its new older sibling, Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the 2019 Gixxer SF in the country. The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF is  priced at ₹ 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings comprehensive upgrades to the 155 cc motorcycle. This is the first major update to the bike in its total production run and includes cosmetic changes and new features on offer. The mechanicals though remain the same on the motorcycle. The 2019 Gixxer SF is also likely to make way for an updated Gixxer street-fighter for MY2019 and is likely to hit the market later in the year.

Also Read: 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Launched In India

Suzuki Gixxer SF

96,658 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki Gixxer SF

3rop2m38

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF gets clip-on handlebars while the digital instrument console remains the same

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF gets a new full-fairing along the lines of the SF 250. The bike gets a new and wider LED headlamp with the handlebar upgraded to clip-ons. The body graphics are new as well and so are the split seats that replace the step-up style single seat that was seen on the older version. You also get an LED taillight along with a rear tyre hugger.

Power on the new Suzuki Gixxer SF continues to come from the 154 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with fuel-injection that is tuned for 14 bhp and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed transmission. Suspension duties are taken care by telescopic forks up front, which the company says are now stiffer for better feedback while rear continues to grt a monoshock unit. There are disc brakes at either end and single-channel ABS as standard on the Gixxer. The bike's kerb weight stands at 146 kg.

v1j97k14

The 2019 Gixxer SF gets LED treatment to the headlamp and the taillight

0 Comments

The Suzuki Gixxer SF has been a popular seller and the update is certainly going to help the manufacturer improve volumes on the motorcycle. In terms of competition, the Gixxer SF locks horns against the Yamaha YZF-R15 S, Hero Xtreme 200S, and the likes. Bookings are already open for the new Gixxer SF, while deliveries should begin by the end of the month.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Gixxer SF with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki
Gixxer SF
TAGS :
Suzuki Gixxer SF 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 155 Suzuki Gixxer Suzuki bikes

Latest News

2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 1.09 Lakh
2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 1.09 Lakh
Hyundai Venue: Price Expectation
Hyundai Venue: Price Expectation
2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.71 Lakh
2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.71 Lakh
2020 Skoda Citigo-e iV Sketched Revealed Ahead Of Debut
2020 Skoda Citigo-e iV Sketched Revealed Ahead Of Debut
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Features, Images
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Features, Images
MotoGP: Marquez Wins Dramatic French GP; Hard Fought 2nd For Dovizioso
MotoGP: Marquez Wins Dramatic French GP; Hard Fought 2nd For Dovizioso
2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price Expectation
2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price Expectation
Spotify Testing First Hardware, Car Smart Assistant
Spotify Testing First Hardware, Car Smart Assistant
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow
2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Citroen 19_19 Concept Makes Global Debut At Viva Tech 2019
Citroen 19_19 Concept Makes Global Debut At Viva Tech 2019
Renault Zoe Autonomous Concept Car Showcased At Viva Tech 2019
Renault Zoe Autonomous Concept Car Showcased At Viva Tech 2019
GMC Trucks To Deploy Adaptive Cruise Control System
GMC Trucks To Deploy Adaptive Cruise Control System
Osamu Masuko To Step Down As Mitsubishi Motors CEO, Takao Kato To Succeed Him
Osamu Masuko To Step Down As Mitsubishi Motors CEO, Takao Kato To Succeed Him
President Donald Trump Delays Decision On Auto Tariffs For Up To 6 Months
President Donald Trump Delays Decision On Auto Tariffs For Up To 6 Months

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Suzuki Gixxer SF Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 97,493 *
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
₹ 93,895 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
Bajaj Pulsar 220
Bajaj Pulsar 220
₹ 1.02 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 89,418 - 1.02 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
₹ 86,388 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero Xtreme Sports
₹ 84,442 - 86,557 *
View More
Explore Gixxer SF
×
Explore Now
x
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Features, Images
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Features, Images
2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.71 Lakh
2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.71 Lakh
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities