2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF: All You Need To Know

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF shares the same 155 cc engine with the older generation Gixxer SF, but gets a new, updated chassis, as well as minor changes in the dimensions, and is slightly heavier. Here's everything you need to know about the new Suzuki Gixxer SF.

The new Suzuki Gixxer SF gets all-new bodywork, updated chassis and new dimensions

  • 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF priced at Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • New model gets new bodywork, updated chassis and different dimensions
  • The Suzuki Gixxer SF is 6 kg heavier than the older generation model

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has introduced the updated 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF which now gets the new Gixxer design language seen on the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. Although the engine is the same as the outgoing 155 cc Suzuki Gixxer SF, there are some changes to the chassis, swingarm and overall dimensions. The new Suzuki Gixxer SF has been launched at ₹ 1,09,870 (ex-showroom Delhi), and it's almost ₹ 8,000 more expensive than the older generation Suzuki Gixxer SF. Here's all you need to know about the all-new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF.

Also Read: 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF Launched In India

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF shares the design language with the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with sharper bodywork and LED lighting

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

All the changes and new details on the 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF:

  1. The most significant difference in the 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF is the new design language, which is more or less identical to the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. The Gixxer family will follow the new design language with sharper bodywork, LED headlight and taillight and an updated chassis, along with the new split seat. Unlike the matte colours of the 250 cc Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, the new 155 cc Suzuki Gixxer SF is available in two glossy colours - Glass Sparkle Black and a dual-tone colour in Metallic Sonic Silver with Glass Sparkle Black highlights.
    geutddt

    The Suzuki Gixxer SF gets a sportier silhouette, thanks to the clip on handlebars and slightly different dimensions

  2. The engine continues to be the same 155 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, two-valve, air-cooled and fuel-injected unit which now puts out 13.9 bhp of maximum power at 8000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The older generation Gixxer SF made marginally more power - 14.5 bhp at 8000 rpm, and the same 14 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The Gixxer SF continues to use the same 5-speed gearbox.
    qv8rk00s

    The 2019 Gixxer SF continues to be powered by the same 155 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine

  3. The 155 cc engine continues to meet the Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) emission regulations, and Suzuki is expected to update the engine early next year to meet the new stringent BS-VI emission norms which come into effect from April 2020.
    3rop2m38

    The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF gets clip-on handlebars while the digital instrument console remains the same

  4. The new Suzuki Gixxer SF shares the updated chassis with the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, but has gained some weight over the older generation model. It now weighs 146 kg, a full 6 kg more than the older model, and the overall dimensions of the bike have also changed. Overall length, width, height and seat height have decreased on the new Gixxer SF, but the wheelbase has increased by 10 mm. The change in dimensions is bound to change the way the new Suzuki Gixxer SF's dynamics, but it's expected to be a stable and taut handler nevertheless, offering perhaps marginally more stability. And the new clip-on handlebars will also mean a sportier riding position than the older generation model.
    v7e34b7o

    The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF is almost ₹ 8,000 more expensive than the older generation model

  5. Priced at just under ₹ 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the new Suzuki Gixxer SF has no direct rival in the 150-160 cc, full-faired entry-level sport segment, but in terms of pricing, it competed with the Hero Xtreme 200S, which is priced at ₹ 98,400 (ex-showroom Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

