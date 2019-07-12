The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 has been launched in India at a price of ₹ 100,212 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle gets a completely revamped design, making it look even more aggressive than before. The LED headlamp is a brand new unit and the tank shrouds are new too, giving the motorcycle a butch appeal when seen in profile. The tail section is new and is the same as the one on the Gixxer SF, which was recently launched. The tail lamp is LED too and the motorcycle now features a step-seat instead of the longish unit which was present in the outgoing model. The white backlit instrument console is also new and replaces the orange backlit unit in the previous model. The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer is about ₹ 12,000 more expensive than the outgoing model.

(The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 has been significantly updated as far as design is concerned) Suzuki Gixxer 82,445 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, "With the growing popularity of premium sports motorcycles in India, we are thrilled to present the all new Suzuki GIXXER, proclaiming an aggressive style, advanced technology and powerful performance. Suzuki Motorcycle India is growing at a robust pace with Gixxer being the flagship brand. We are certain that the fresh options under the Gixxer brand will delight motorcycling fans, infusing excitement and confidence in their riding experience."

(The LED headlamp unit on the 2019 Gixxer 155 is new too)

The new Gixxer 155 continues to get the same 155 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled and fuel-injected engine which pumps out 13.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox and the motorcycle gets a single-channel ABS as standard. The new Suzuki GIXXER comes in three colour options which are Metallic Sonic Silver and Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Triton Blue and lastly, just the Glass Sparkle Black. The new Gixxer 155 goes up against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Honda CB Hornet 160R and the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0.

