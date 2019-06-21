2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Suzuki Motorcycle India will be introducing the Gixxer 155 facelift later this year and ahead of its launch, images of the updated motorcycle have leaked online. The leaked images confirm plenty of changes on the 2019 Gixxer 155 that include cosmetic upgrades for a fresh new look. The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer is likely to go on sale alongside the Gixxer 250, which is also scheduled for launch in the coming months. Both models are a follow-up to the 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF and the Gixxer SF 250, both of which were introduced earlier this year.

With respect to the changes, the 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 retains is muscular design language but gets a revised fuel tank with broader lines. The tank shrouds look beefier as well, while the big change is the new LED headlamp cluster that looks modern and sharp bringing the refreshing new look to the motorcycle. We also see new split seats, revised side panels and exhaust muffler, while the digital instrument console is likely to be new as well and carried over from the 2019 Gixxer SF with the white backlight.

The Suzuki Gixxer was launched in 2014 and was game changer for the manufacturer

With respect to the powertrain, the 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 will not be dramatically different from the current version. The bike will continue to employ the 154.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 13.9 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed transmission. In addition, the bike will continue to ride on telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking power will come from disc brakes at either end with single-channel ABS offered as standard.

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 is expected to see a marginal price hike over the outgoing model and we expect prices to start around ₹ 92,000 (ex-showroom), which won't be dramatically more expensive while also undercutting its rivals - the Yamaha FZ V3.0, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar 160NS, Honda CB Hornet 160R and the likes. The more exciting offering - Suzuki Gixxer 250 is expected to be priced around ₹ 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom), which will keep the model competitive against its rivals in the 250-300 cc naked segment.

