2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155: All You Need To Know

The Gixxer 155 has been a successful model for Suzuki in India and with good reason. It always was a good-looking machine and had solid performance too. The company launched the 2019 Gixxer 155 which has been given substantial updates as far as looks and design are concerned. The motorcycle is priced at ₹ 100,212 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and there is just one variant on offer. The ex-showroom price includes a set of rear-view mirrors and a side-stand. We tell you everything that you need to know about the newly launched 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155.

Also Read: 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 1 Lakh

Cosmetic Updates

(The LED headlamp unit on the 2019 Gixxer 155 is new too)

The motorcycle gets a completely revamped design, making it look better than before. The LED headlamp is a completely new unit and the tank shrouds are new too, giving the motorcycle a butch appeal when seen in profile. The tail section is new and is the same as the one on the Gixxer SF, which was recently launched. The tail lamp is LED too and the motorcycle now features a step-seat instead of the longish unit which was present in the outgoing model.

(The instrument console on the 2019 Gixxer is all-new)

The motorcycle comes in three colour options which are Metallic Sonic Silver and Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Triton Blue and lastly, just the Glass Sparkle Black. The white backlit instrument console is also new and replaces the orange backlit unit in the previous model. The display has a different design than earlier and now seems to be more legible on the move.

Engine Specifications

The new Gixxer 155 continues to get the same 155 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled and fuel-injected engine which pumps out 13.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox and the motorcycle gets a single-channel ABS as standard.

Pricing, Accessories and Rivals

(The new Gixxer 155 goes up against TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Honda CB Hornet 106R)

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 is priced at ₹ 100,212 (ex-showroom, Delhi) making it about ₹ 12,000 more expensive than the outgoing model. Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has also launched seven original accessories for the new 2019 Gixxer which include a 12 V DC socket, tank graphics, tank protector, seat cover, knuckle guards, engine bashplate and a bumper bracket as well. The Gixxer 155 goes up against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Honda CB Hornet 160R and the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.