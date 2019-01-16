2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 23.99 Lakh

Skoda Auto has kick-started the new year with a bang with the launch of the Superb Corporate Edition in India. The Skoda Superb Corporate Edition is priced at ₹ 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is exclusively for Skoda customers, according to the company. The Corporate Edition caters to the demand of a modern design, high degree of functionality and generous proportions, while being priced attractively. Skoda calls the special edition model a value for money proposition. The Skoda Superb range starts at ₹ 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.8 TSI Style trim.

The Skoda Superb Corporate Edition is powered by the 1.8-litre TSI petrol engine tuned to produce 177 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Skoda claims a fuel efficiency figure of 14.64 kmpl on the Superb petrol. There is no automatic available on the Corporate Edition, although the automaker says it is contemplating introducing an automatic as well since there is a demand among its customers. The Superb Corporate Edition Automatic could be introduced later this year. The 2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition will be available in two colour options - Candy White and the all new Magnetic Brown.

With respect to features, the car is equipped with touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; three-zone climate control, puddle lamps, and more. You can also control the infotainment system via the Skoda media app that is a big plus for those that like being chauffeur driven. Safety tech on the sedan is in abundance and includes eight airbags, Adaptive Front lighting system, Multi-Collision Brake control system, and more.

The Skoda Superb offers up to 625 litres of boot capacity with can be expanded up to 1760 litres with the rear seats folded. There are other storage bits too includes the easy open bottle holder with an anti-slip design, cooled glovebox and storage space in the front arm rest. All Skoda cars come with a four year warranty programme with service package and four year 24x7 Road Side Assistance as standard. The same was also recently announced on all Volkswagen cars in India.

