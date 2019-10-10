Skoda Auto India has announced the launch of the 2019 Octavia Onyx edition which has been priced at ₹ 19.99 lakh to ₹ 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, the new Skoda Octavia Onyx will be offered in three colour options - the popular Candy White as well as the all-new Race Blue and Corrida Red. This is in addition to the distinctive all-black exterior design elements that are commonly seen on the Onyx edition models.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, said "The Skoda Octavia changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment when it was introduced in India. 'Tough Meets Smart', the new Octavia Onyx has unique street credibility signified in its design. It is a limited edition variant which re-defines 'class and elegance' while retaining its distinctive characteristics - emotive design, exquisite interiors, class-leading safety and intelligent connectivity features - now in exciting colour options."

Visually, the car remains identical to the regular Octavia, but comes with the addition black ORVMs, along with glossy black 16-inch Premia alloy wheels. The car also gets LED taillamps with the signature C shaped illumination complemented by the glossy black spoiler that makes the vehicle confidently stand out. Inside, the new Octavia Onyx gets premium black leather upholstery and decor with chrome highlights and a 3-spoke SuperSport flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel with paddle-shift and black perforated leather. It also gets 12-way electrically-adjustable driver and front passenger seats, with lumbar support and three programmable memory functions for the driver seat.

In terms of features, the Skoda Octavia Onyx comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink technology MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The dual-zone Climatronic air conditioning system, with clean air function, features electronic regulation. It is also fitted with a humidity sensor that reduces the windscreen misting. As for safety offerings, the Octavia Onyx gets 6 airbags as standard along with ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Mechanical Brake Assist, Multi Collision Brake, Hydraulic Brake Assist, ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), and EDL (Electronic Differential Lock). The headlamps of the new OCTAVIA Onyx come with the AFS (Adaptive Front-lighting System) function.

Under the hood, the Skoda Octavia Onyx comes with a 1.8-litre TSI petrol engine and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol version makes 178 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, while the turbocharged 2.0 TDI makes 141 bhp and 320 Nm torque comes with an automatic 6-speed DSG, as standard.

