2019 Royal Enfield Rider Mania Registrations Open

Royal Enfield's annual motorcycle and music festival - Rider Mania - is back for 2019 and the bike maker has opened registrations for the same. The 2019 Royal Enfield Rider Mania is scheduled on November 22-24, 2019, and is expected to see over 8000 RE owners and enthusiasts culminating for a three-day extravaganza dedicated to the Chennai-based motorcycle brand. Keeping up with the times, this year, Royal Enfield will also discourage the use of single-use plastic at the event, generated through the purchase and use of water bottles. Instead, all the registered participants will be provided with a metal sipper at the time of registration and provision of refiling the bottles will be made at multiple points at the venue, the company said in a statement.

The Royal Enfield Rider Mania offers a lot for owners and enthusiasts to explore. Held in Goa, the event witnesses individuals, riding groups and even families heading to the largest gathering of RE owners across the world. Over the three-day period, attendees can participate in a number of events including the Trials competition, slow race, arm wrestling, dirt track racing, and more.

There's also a special section for custom motorcycles, where builders from across the country show their creative touch on existing Royal Enfield motorcycles. In addition, there are motorcycle gear stalls, a number food stalls and art section as well to pick up some interesting motorcycle-related art. You can also unwind with the music concerts held at the venue with renowned artists in attendance, along with stand-up comedy acts in place as well. You can also attend workshops part of the Garage Cafe special.

