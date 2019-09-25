2019 Renault Kwid Teased; Launch Ahead Of Festive Season

Renault India is all ready to bring in the facelift of the Kwid and yes, this time it's an extensive one this time around. The teaser does not reveal much but it gives us a peek into exactly what to expect. Given tht we had told you about what the new Kwid looks like recently because we brought you undisguised photos of the car, we already know, what it's all about. The Renault Kwid facelift gets a bulk of changes over the current version and the design language has taken inspiration from the Renault K-ZE EV concept.

Keeping up with the trend, the car now gets split headlamps with the LED daytime running lights flanked with the revised grille that comes with triple slats instead of the honeycomb mesh. The main headlamp cluster is placed in the bumper in a deep recess. The bumper has been redesigned as well and looks sporty too with the Climber edition adding a faux skid plate, orange accents all around and roof rails. At the rear, the facelifted model sees minimal change but we can see the revised taillights with vertically-stacked reflectors which look good. The alloy wheels are finished in gunmetal grey and continue to use three lug nuts.

The tail lamps of the Kwid have been revised too

All remains is to check out what the cabin is like. Expect the 2019 Renault Kwid facelift is expected to borrow its equipment from the recently launched Renault Triber. This includes the new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and possibly the new digital instrument console as well. Engine options will include the 800 cc three-cylinder petrol motor with 53 bhp and the 1.0-litre petrol with 67 bhp on tap. The new 1.0-litre engine from the Triber could make it to the hatchback in the future once the BS6 norms come in effect from April 2020. Transmission options will include the 5-speed manual and an AMT unit.

The Kwid has been a game changer for Renault in India and with this facelift the company will also make sure that the car adheres to side crash and pedestrian protection regulations.

