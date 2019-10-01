The new 2019 Renault Kwid facelift has officially gone on sales in India today, priced quite aggressively at ₹ 2.83 lakh to ₹ 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car comes with some major visual changes along with a host of new and updated features, and now, the Climber option is the top-spec variant in the line-up. At this price point, the new Renault Kwid also undercuts the top-end variant of its newly launched rival, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. In addition to an all-new Zanskar Blue colour, the Kwid facelift also comes in five more option - Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze, and Electric Blue.

2019 Renault Kwid Pricing in India

2019 Renault Kwid Pricing (ex-showroom, Delhi) Renault KWID STD Petrol MT 0.8L SCe ₹ 2.83 lakh Renault KWID RXE Petrol MT 0.8L SCe ₹ 3.53 lakh Renault KWID RXL Petrol MT 0.8L SCe ₹ 3.83 lakh Renault KWID RXT Petrol MT 0.8L SCe ₹ 4.13 lakh Renault KWID RXT Petrol MT 1.0L SCe ₹ 4.33 lakh Renault KWID Climber Petrol MT 1.0L SCe ₹ 4.54 lakh Renault KWID RXT Petrol EASY-R 1.0L SCe ₹ 4.63 lakh Renault KWID Climber Petrol EASY-R 1.0L SCe ₹ 4.84 lakh

Announcing the launch of the 2019 Renault Kwid facelift, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India said, "With innovation in its DNA, the SUV-inspired Renault Kwid has been a true game-changer and volume driver for Renault India. The all-new Kwid's next-gen technology combined with its sleek style and innovative design will ensure that Kwid continues to be a major disruptor in India's entry car segment. The impressive interiors complement the striking exteriors, making it a style statement inside out. With a rapidly increasing customer base, Kwid has successfully created a breakthrough proposition in India's automotive market and has been one of the most successful launches in the mini-car segment in recent times."

2019 Renault Kwid Facelift gets an all-new Zanskar Blue colour

Visually, the new Renault Kwid comes with a heavily updated face, including a new grille, flanked by horizontal daytime running lamps, which overall creates the impression of one single unit. The new horizontal headlamps are positioned below with black inserts, while the Climber trim gets a larger black housing with orange highlights. The car also gets a large central airdam with underbody cladding. The profile looks identical to the pre-facelift model, with the large wheel cladded arches, and but the side decals of the regular 1.0-litre Kwid has been updated. The Climber variant also gets all-new 14-inch volcano grey muscular multi-spoke wheels along with a high ground clearance of 184 mm, 4 mm more than before. At the rear, the car gets new taillamps with first-in-class C-shaped LED light guides, and revised bumper with some more cladding, sculpted bumper and vertical reflectors.

2019 Renault Kwid Facelift gets gets an updated cabin with new features and revised interior

The cabin, on the other hand, gets a dual-tone dashboard and chrome interior accents. Customers can choose between a sporty orange and white fabric upholstery with striped embossing, or premium crossway fabric upholstery with a red outline. The car also gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel with contrast stitching along with the stylish dashboard with a piano black accent. In the Kwid Climber, gets an updated finish on the gear knob and the sporty orange door trim accents. The car also gets a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Video Playback and Voice Recognition. It also gets a fast-charging USB port with a power output of 2.4A, plus a 12V outlet at the rear, as before. The all-new Kwid also offers best-in-class boot space of 279 litres, which is expandable up to 620 litres.

The Kwid facelift also gets several active and passive safety features. These include driver-side airbag with an option of the passenger side airbag, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), driver & co-driver seat belt reminder, overspeed alert, standard across all variants. Optional features include a first-in-class reverse parking camera with guidelines.

The engine option also hasn't changed, and we still get the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines on offer with a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT) unit. The smaller three-cylinder petrol engine is tuned to make 53 bhp at 5678 rpm and develop 72 Nm of peak torque at 4386 rpm. The bigger 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine makes 67 bhp at 5500 rpm and a peak torque of 91 Nm at 4250 rpm. And yes, they are still BS4 compliant, and the shift to BS6 is likely to happen next year.

