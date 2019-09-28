2019 Renault Kwid Facelift Launch Date Announced

The much-awaited Renault Kwid facelift will be launched in India on October 1, 2019. Renault has already released a few teasers of the car, while we have also shared several spy photos of the production-spec model in its undisguised avatar. Like seen in some of the recent spy photos, the car Renault has been teasing is also the Climber variant, which indicates that instead of being a special edition model, the Kwid Climber has now become the top-spec variant of the car. Interestingly, the new Renault Kwid is launching just a day after Maruti Suzuki is set to launch its all-new small car, the S-Presso, which will become the Kwid's key rival.

The Renault Kwid facelift sports revised taillights with new vertical reflectors integrated in the bumper

Visually, the car comes with several new cosmetic additions like - the new greenish-blue shade, matte-finished Grey-Orange element around the headlamps and bumper, Orange ORVMs, and gunmetal grey alloy wheels. Of course, there will be a regular version of the Kwid as well, which we expect will get simpler exterior styling, while retaining the new design, which includes a completely revamped face. So upfront, the car gets a new black grille, and split lighting with the sleeker indicator lights and DRLs flanking the grille, while the new horizontal headlamps are positioned below, on the bumper. The car also gets a wide central airdam and a muscular bumper. At the rear, the Renault Kwid facelift sports revised taillights with new vertical reflectors integrated into the bumper.

The Renault Kwid Facelift gets new interior with a redesigned dashboard and new features

Based on some of the recently leaked photos, we also know what the cabin will look like, featuring some extensive design and styling updates. The new Renault Kwid Climber will get revised interior with what looks like a dark grey tone, and a redesigned dashboard featuring new aircon vents, Kwid lettering on the passenger side. The car also gets a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, which is likely to feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Furthermore, there are matching orange streaks on the door panels and the black fabric seat covers. The steering is new but doesn't get audio controls, and it also features a conventional key with lock/unlock buttons instead of a smart key. The model we saw was the AMT version, and the most noticeable update is that now the shifter knob has been moved to the centre console from the dashboard.

Engine options are likely to remain unchanged featuring the same 799 cc, three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 54 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque, along with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that develops 67 bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

