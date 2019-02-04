2019 Renault Kwid Comes With More Features; Prices Start From Rs. 2.66 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Renault Kwid Comes With More Features; Prices Start From ₹ 2.66 Lakh

The 2019 Kwid also features Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (ABS with EBD), Driver airbag and Driver & Co Driver Seat belt reminder, speed alert; all of which are standard across variants.

View Photos
The 2019 Renault Kwid now comes with a rear parking camera which is a segment first offering

We'd already told you about Renault bringing in new features to its products which included the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The company today announced the launch of the updated 2019 range of the Kwid and it will be available in both the 799cc and 1-litre versions. The new Renault Kwid continues to get the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is available only on the RXT(O) and Climber variants of the car, but it now gets new connectivity options in the form of Android and Apple Carplay. It also has a 'Push to talk' button allowing for ease in operations and better accessibility to all applications like music, videos, navigation all of which can be seamlessly used through your smart phone.

ktr85ago

The 2019 Renault Kwid now comes with Apple Carplay and Android Auto

Renault Kwid

2.91 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Renault Kwid

One can also enjoy videos on the MediaNAV display through the new video playback option, just by connecting any USB device. The other segment-first equipment that the updated Kwid offers is a Rear view camera assist through sound warning with colour guidelines which is standard across all variants. The rear view camera does make it easier to park the car in tight parking spots. Renault has also introduced a rear arm rest only on the Climber edition for extra comfort and convenience. In addition, the AMT variants of the new Kwid come equipped with Traffic assist which helps the vehicle to crawl forward in slow moving traffic and also prevents it from rolling back on slopes.

7ibjeb1k

The 2019 Renault Kwid continues to come with the same 799cc and 1-litre petrol engines 

As far as safety is concerned, Renault says that the Kwid complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety, ahead of regulation timelines without any incremental price to the customers. The 2019 Kwid also features Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (ABS with EBD), Driver airbag and Driver & Co Driver Seat belt reminder, speed alert; all of which are standard across variants.

0 Comments

There are six colour options to choose from - Fiery Red, Planet Grey, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue for the Climber. Bookings for the updated Kwid have commenced across all Renault dealerships in India. As we've said earlier, there are no changes in the price of the car and the Kwid continues to range from ₹ 2.66 lakh to ₹ 3.82 for the 799cc engine variant. The more powerful 1-litre version is priced between ₹ 4.04 lakh to ₹ 4.63 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Renault Kwid with Immediate Rivals

Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
Tata Nano
Tata
Nano
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio
TAGS :
2019 Renault Kwid launched 2019 Renault Kwid Renault Kwid 2019 Kwid Kwid renault India

Latest News

2019 Renault Kwid Comes With More Features; Prices Start From Rs. 2.66 Lakh
2019 Renault Kwid Comes With More Features; Prices Start From Rs. 2.66 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2019: Bajaj Posts 25 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2019: Bajaj Posts 25 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
General Motors Says In Talks To Invest $2.73 Billion In Brazil Till 2024
General Motors Says In Talks To Invest $2.73 Billion In Brazil Till 2024
Freestyle Riders Captivate Mumbai With Electrifying Stunts At Red Bull FMX Jam
Freestyle Riders Captivate Mumbai With Electrifying Stunts At Red Bull FMX Jam
Ever Imagined Your Car Packing-In Your Luggage All By Itself?
Ever Imagined Your Car Packing-In Your Luggage All By Itself?
Nissan Cancels Investment For UK Plant Amidst Brexit Crisis
Nissan Cancels Investment For UK Plant Amidst Brexit Crisis
TVS Scooter Sales Stagnate As Motorcycle Sales Grow By 13 Per Cent In January 2019
TVS Scooter Sales Stagnate As Motorcycle Sales Grow By 13 Per Cent In January 2019
Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 40 Per Cent Growth In January 2019
Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 40 Per Cent Growth In January 2019
BMW’s 14th Art Car On Display In India
BMW’s 14th Art Car On Display In India
Mahindra XUV300 Revealed In Images
Mahindra XUV300 Revealed In Images
Volkswagen Motorsport To Provide Cars And Technical Support For Race Of Legends
Volkswagen Motorsport To Provide Cars And Technical Support For Race Of Legends
Car Sales January 2019: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records 9.14 Per Cent De-Growth
Car Sales January 2019: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records 9.14 Per Cent De-Growth
VE Commercial Vehicles Register A Decline Of Over 13% In January 2019 Sales
VE Commercial Vehicles Register A Decline Of Over 13% In January 2019 Sales
Germany's New Industrial Strategy Under Fire
Germany's New Industrial Strategy Under Fire
Car Sales January 2019: Tata Motors Witnessed A Drop Of 8% In Total Sales
Car Sales January 2019: Tata Motors Witnessed A Drop Of 8% In Total Sales

Popular Cars

6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Renault Kwid Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun Redi GO
₹ 2.8 - 4.62 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 3.59 - 5.32 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.65 - 4.58 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.7 - 7.34 Lakh *
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.58 - 5.87 Lakh *
View More
Explore Kwid
×
Explore Now
x
Tallboy Takedown: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Takes On Hyundai Santro
Tallboy Takedown: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Takes On Hyundai Santro
Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 40 Per Cent Growth In January 2019
Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 40 Per Cent Growth In January 2019
TVS Scooter Sales Stagnate As Motorcycle Sales Grow By 13 Per Cent In January 2019
TVS Scooter Sales Stagnate As Motorcycle Sales Grow By 13 Per Cent In January 2019
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities