2019 Renault Kwid Comes With More Features; Prices Start From Rs. 2.66 Lakh

We'd already told you about Renault bringing in new features to its products which included the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The company today announced the launch of the updated 2019 range of the Kwid and it will be available in both the 799cc and 1-litre versions. The new Renault Kwid continues to get the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is available only on the RXT(O) and Climber variants of the car, but it now gets new connectivity options in the form of Android and Apple Carplay. It also has a 'Push to talk' button allowing for ease in operations and better accessibility to all applications like music, videos, navigation all of which can be seamlessly used through your smart phone.

One can also enjoy videos on the MediaNAV display through the new video playback option, just by connecting any USB device. The other segment-first equipment that the updated Kwid offers is a Rear view camera assist through sound warning with colour guidelines which is standard across all variants. The rear view camera does make it easier to park the car in tight parking spots. Renault has also introduced a rear arm rest only on the Climber edition for extra comfort and convenience. In addition, the AMT variants of the new Kwid come equipped with Traffic assist which helps the vehicle to crawl forward in slow moving traffic and also prevents it from rolling back on slopes.

The 2019 Renault Kwid continues to come with the same 799cc and 1-litre petrol engines

As far as safety is concerned, Renault says that the Kwid complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety, ahead of regulation timelines without any incremental price to the customers. The 2019 Kwid also features Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (ABS with EBD), Driver airbag and Driver & Co Driver Seat belt reminder, speed alert; all of which are standard across variants.

There are six colour options to choose from - Fiery Red, Planet Grey, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue for the Climber. Bookings for the updated Kwid have commenced across all Renault dealerships in India. As we've said earlier, there are no changes in the price of the car and the Kwid continues to range from ₹ 2.66 lakh to ₹ 3.82 for the 799cc engine variant. The more powerful 1-litre version is priced between ₹ 4.04 lakh to ₹ 4.63 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi)

