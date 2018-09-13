2019 Renault Kadjar Revealed

There is no clarity on whether the Renault Kadjar will be coming to India or not

The Kadjar has been one of the eminent products for Renault which has helped it tap the compact SUV market globally. Since 2015, the French carmaker has sold more than 450,000 units of the Kadjar in over 50 countries and the company has now felt the need of giving it a mid-life facelift to revive its sheen.

Cutting all the anticipations that were made after seeing its spy shots on the internet, Renault has shared the details about the 2019 Kadjar ahead of the 2019 Paris Motor Show. While there haven't been any major changes, the transformation has been made in-line with Renault's family face. Upfront, it gets a redesigned bumper and tweaked grille with chrome inserts and the higher variants also get LED fog lamps over the standard halogen ones. While the C-Shape headlamp design is still intact, the turn-indicators are integrated into the DRLs. Moreover, the buyers will also be provided with options for rim sizes between 17 - 19 inches.

(2019 Renault Kadjar)

Renault has done a good job in the cabin for the facelift. It gets a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple car Play, Android Auto and Mirror Link. Along with bettering the quality of the upholstery, the company has also rejigged the layout of the door pads to install the new power window switches and wing mirror controls. Additionally, the ergonomics has also been worked on and the 2019 Kadjar now gets a sliding centre armrest and under-thigh length adjustment for the front seats. There also has been an addition of the air-con vents at the rear.

(2019 Renault Kadjar Dashboard) (2019 Renault Kadjar Dashboard)

In international markets, beside the 1.5 litre and 1.8-litre diesel motors the 2019 Renault Kadjar will also get a 1.3 litre turbo petrol motor. The new 1.3 litre four-cylinder turbo petrol powertrain will be available in different states of tune- 140hp of power and 240Nm of peak torque in the TCe-140 variant and 160hp of power output and 270Nm of peak torque in the TCe-160 variant. The diesels are carryover from the predecessor and will remain unaltered. The 1.5 litre four-cylinder diesel engine develops 115hp of max output and 260Nm of peak torque and the bigger 1.8-litre diesel engine churns out 140hp of max output and 340Nm of peak torque.

