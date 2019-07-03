2019 Renault Duster Facelift Launch Date Announced

The much-awaited 2019 Renault Duster facelift finally has a launch date, and the updated model will officially go on sale in India on July 8. In fact, Renault India recently also put out a teaser image for the facelifted Duster SUV, announcing the launch date. While globally, the Duster is already in its third generation, the India-bound model is still a few years away, and this new facelift is meant to keep the SUV relevant until the new-gen model arrives. Upon launch, the 2019 Renault Duster will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Nissan Terrano.

Also Read: Exclusive: 3rd Generation Renault Duster To Be Petrol Only

Renault Duster 9.15 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Visually, the facelifted Renault Duster borrows its styling cues from the new, Euro-spec Dacia Duster, mainly the front grille. The headlamps, however, are all-new and now feature both projector lights and LED daytime running lamps. The SUV also gets new bumper with a wider central airdam with a bull-bar like element, with black housings on either end with new round foglamps and additional lighting inserts.

Also Read: Renault Duster Facelift Spotted Undisguised

The Renault Duster facelift borrows its styling cues from the new, Euro-spec Dacia Duster

Also Read: Exclusive: India To Be Lead Market For Third Generation Renault Duster

The updated Duster will also get a set of interesting-looking alloy wheels, however, the rest of the profile remains unchanged. At the rear, the SUV appears to get a flatter tailgate with matte black applique with the Duster branding and similar inserts on either end. The updated Renault Duster also comes with a redesigned rear bumper, while the taillamps remain unchanged. The updated Duster will meet the new crash norms and is likely to get a lot of safety equipment as standard like - dual airbags and ESC or an electronic stability control program.

Also Read: Renault Duster Facelift Cabin Uncovered In New Spy Photos

It gets tweaked bumper and flat tailgate at the rear.

Also Read: Exclusive: Another Major Facelift Coming Soon On Renault Duster

Under the hood the 2019 Renault Duster is likely to remain unchanged, offering the same 105 bhp 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine offered in two tunes 84 bhp and 108 bhp. The transmission duties will continue to be taken care of by a 5-speed and 6-speed manual gearbox with optional CVT automatic for the petrol and an AMT unit for the diesel model. However, both are likely to be Bharat Stage VI (BS6) ready.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.