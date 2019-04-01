New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Renault Captur Launched With More Safety Features

The 2019 Renaut Captur now comes with a rear parking sensor, driver and passenger seatbelt and a speed alert system to meet the new safety norms. The RXE and RXT trims have also been discontinued.

View Photos

Renault India has introduced the updated Captur in India with more safety features with prices starting at ₹ 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The compact SUV now meets the upcoming safety regulations, and as a result, gets a number of new active and passive tech on board as standard. In addition, the RXL and the RXT trims have been discontinued on the 2019 Renault Captur. The SUV is now offered in two variants - RXE and the range-topping Platine - available with both petrol and diesel engine options.

All variants now come with a rear parking sensor, driver and passenger seatbelt and a speed alert system to meet the new safety norms. Renault India says the model is certified to "exceed frontal, lateral and pedestrian safety and is compliant with safety features stipulated by the Indian authorities." The new norms will be implemented across all vehicles from October 2019. The car uses a reinforced body shell that increases torsional rigidity to ensure occupant safety. Othe safety systems on include ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, height adjustable seatbelts, ISOFIX child seat anchor, and more.

Renault Captur

11.42 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Renault Captur

u5r2bifk

The 2019 Renault Captur comes with a number safety features, and there's new upholstery too

In terms of features, the Renault Captur continues to come diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlamps, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as voice recognition. The cabin also comes with newly upholstered seats, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, and more.

0 Comments

In terms of power, the Renault Captur uses the 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 104 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The petrol motor returns an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 13.87 kmpl. The diesel version uses a 1.5-litre CRDi engine as well that develops 108 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The diesel returns a fuel economy of 20.37 kmpl.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Renault Captur with Immediate Rivals

Renault Captur
Renault
Captur
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki
S-Cross
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai
i20 Active
Ford Freestyle
Ford
Freestyle
MINI Countryman
MINI
Countryman
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz
E-Class All-Terrain
TAGS :
2019 Renault Captur Safety Features 2019 Renault Captur Renault Captur Renault India Renault Cars

Latest News

MotoGP: Marquez Takes Dominant Win In Argentina GP 2019; Rossi Finishes On Podium
MotoGP: Marquez Takes Dominant Win In Argentina GP 2019; Rossi Finishes On Podium
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Suzuki Sales Grow By 28 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Suzuki Sales Grow By 28 Per Cent
2019 Renault Captur Launched With More Safety Features
2019 Renault Captur Launched With More Safety Features
VE Commercial Vehicles Total Sales Decline By 7.8% In March 2019
VE Commercial Vehicles Total Sales Decline By 7.8% In March 2019
Car Sales March 2019: Honda Registers Annual Growth Of 8 Per Cent In FY19
Car Sales March 2019: Honda Registers Annual Growth Of 8 Per Cent In FY19
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Leaked In Images
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Leaked In Images
Car Sales March 2019: Honda, Toyota, Mahindra Register Growth, Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop Again
Car Sales March 2019: Honda, Toyota, Mahindra Register Growth, Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop Again
Vardenchi To Open New Lifestyle Garage Store In Mumbai
Vardenchi To Open New Lifestyle Garage Store In Mumbai
Honda CB150R Streetster 150 Unveiled; Goes On Sale In Thailand
Honda CB150R Streetster 150 Unveiled; Goes On Sale In Thailand
Car Sales 2019: Mahindra Sales Grow By 11% In FY2018-19
Car Sales 2019: Mahindra Sales Grow By 11% In FY2018-19
Volkswagen Polo, Ameo And Vento Get Black And White Edition
Volkswagen Polo, Ameo And Vento Get Black And White Edition
Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists
Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists
Car Sales 2019: Toyota Registers Sales Growth Of 7% In FY 2018-19
Car Sales 2019: Toyota Registers Sales Growth Of 7% In FY 2018-19
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
F1: Hamilton Wins Dramatic Bahrain GP As Leclerc Salvages First Podium
F1: Hamilton Wins Dramatic Bahrain GP As Leclerc Salvages First Podium

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Renault Captur Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.12 - 13.64 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 8.11 - 12.01 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.53 - 8.86 Lakh *
MINI Countryman
MINI Countryman
₹ 40.82 - 48.42 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 87.66 Lakh *
View More
Explore Captur
×
Explore Now
x
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists
Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Leaked In Images
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Leaked In Images
Honda CB150R Streetster 150 Unveiled; Goes On Sale In Thailand
Honda CB150R Streetster 150 Unveiled; Goes On Sale In Thailand
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities