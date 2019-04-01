2019 Renault Captur Launched With More Safety Features

Renault India has introduced the updated Captur in India with more safety features with prices starting at ₹ 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The compact SUV now meets the upcoming safety regulations, and as a result, gets a number of new active and passive tech on board as standard. In addition, the RXL and the RXT trims have been discontinued on the 2019 Renault Captur. The SUV is now offered in two variants - RXE and the range-topping Platine - available with both petrol and diesel engine options.

All variants now come with a rear parking sensor, driver and passenger seatbelt and a speed alert system to meet the new safety norms. Renault India says the model is certified to "exceed frontal, lateral and pedestrian safety and is compliant with safety features stipulated by the Indian authorities." The new norms will be implemented across all vehicles from October 2019. The car uses a reinforced body shell that increases torsional rigidity to ensure occupant safety. Othe safety systems on include ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, height adjustable seatbelts, ISOFIX child seat anchor, and more.

The 2019 Renault Captur comes with a number safety features, and there's new upholstery too

In terms of features, the Renault Captur continues to come diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlamps, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as voice recognition. The cabin also comes with newly upholstered seats, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, and more.

In terms of power, the Renault Captur uses the 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 104 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The petrol motor returns an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 13.87 kmpl. The diesel version uses a 1.5-litre CRDi engine as well that develops 108 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The diesel returns a fuel economy of 20.37 kmpl.

