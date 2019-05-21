2019 Range Rover Sport Petrol Launched; Priced At Rs. 86.71 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the 2019 Range Rover Sport with a new 2-litre petrol engine. The car is priced at ₹ 86.71 lakh (ex-showroom India). The Range Rover Sport petrol will be available in S, SE & HSE trims and the new petrol engine adds on to the diesel option available on the car. The Range Rover Sport is available with a 3-litre diesel but now there's a 2-litre petrol engine with a twin-scroll turbocharger on offer which delivers 296 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. All that power helps the Range Rover Sport petrol to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds while top speed stands at jut over 200 kmph. The 2-litre engine replaces the 3.0-litre Supercharged V6 that used to make 335 bhp.

The new Range Rovers also get a tweaked rear bumper that houses twin-exhausts.

The company had previously launched the 2019 Range Rover Sport only in the diesel avatar with prices starting from ₹ 99.48 lakh, going all the way up to ₹ 1.74 crore for the flagship variant.

Exterior changes on the 2019 Range Rover include the new and sleeker looking grille that adds to the plush look of the SUV along with the Matrix LED headlamps with daytime running lights. The SUV also comes with sequential illuminating indicators now. The front bumper has been tweaked as well and sits lower as well, feeding more air to cool brakes. At the side, gill fans now have four slots and are finished in brushed silver, while there is the new Byron blue and Rossello Red paint options available as well. In addition to the new alloy wheel design, the new Range Rovers also get a tweaked rear bumper that houses twin-exhausts.

The Range Rover gets the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system

The Range Rover Sport sits above the Velar in the company's product portfolio and looks cotemporary and gets features like a sliding panoramic roof and powered tailgate. The 2019 model comes with enhanced features like a three-zone climate control, protect, control pro, park pack and cabin air ionisation.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. said, "The success of the Range Rover Sport has been integral in driving demand for the Land Rover portfolio in India. The Model Year 2019 2.0 l petrol derivative should further increase the aspirational value of the flagship model at an attractive and exciting price."

Inside, the the Range Rover Sport comes with a contemporary interior and advanced features such as the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display and full colour Head-up Display

