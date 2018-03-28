2019 Range Rover Evoque Spied Testing At Nurburgring

The Range Rover Evoque has been in the market for more than six years now, and we've already reported that the company is working on its next generation. Sharing design cues with the Velar, the 2019 Range Rover Evoque will come loaded with plethora of new features to take on the likes of BMW X2, Volvo XC40 and sibling Jaguar E-Pace. As far as the new spy shots from the Nurburgring go, the next-generation Evoque gets new front bumper, and will be stretched from the centre to offer more space on the inside. Apart from some minor cosmetic changes, the next generation will also sport a new engine under the hood with tuned up performance.

(When you look at it from far, one gets the impression of a 'Baby Velar')

When you look at it from far, one gets the impression of a 'Baby Velar'. While the camouflage does a good job at hiding most of the changes, the front air intakes are visible along with the redesigned front end. The company has managed to make the upcoming model more refined in its design than its predecessor, while the creases and sculpting make way for rolling curves. The fenders have shrunken and no longer come in the way of the hood.

(Range Rover has managed to make the upcoming Evoque more refined in its design than its predecessor)

The engine specs for the Evoque are unclear at this point of time, but reports suggest that it will get new engine along with the company's 2.0-litre, twin-turbo engine in both diesel and petrol trims. The diesel is capable of producing 240 bhp, while the petrol can churn out 300 bhp. Reports also suggest that the folks over at Land Rover are mulling for a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Evoque. We'll have to wait and see how that turns out to be though, as it will most likely come by 2020.

