2019 Range Rover Evoque Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test

The second-generation Range Rover Evoque comes with new safety features like an active bonnet and AEB for pedestrian and cyclist detection, which aided in bagging it the 5-star safety rating.

The Range Rover Evoque scored 94% for adult and 87% for child occupant protection

The second-generation Land Rover Range Rover Evoque was recently crash tested by the Euro NCAP and results are finally out. The new 2019 Range Rover Evoque has bagged a 5-star rating in the crash test, scoring 94 per cent for adult occupant protection and 87 per cent for child occupant protection. Furthermore, for pedestrian protection and safety assist features, the 2019 model has scored 72 and 73 per cent rating, respectively. The second-generation Range Rover Evoque was unveiled last year in November and in addition to updated design and styling, the SUV comes with a host of advanced safety and comfort features.

Also Read: Second Generation Range Rover Evoque First Drive

New Range Rover Evoque gets active bonnet and AEB for pedestrian and cyclist detection

According to the Euro NCAP report, in terms of safety, the new Range Rover Evoque has made major progress in the area of vulnerable road user protection with the adoption of an active bonnet and AEB for pedestrian and cyclist detection. Commenting on the SUV's improved safety standard, Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General of Euro NCAP says, "It is encouraging to see the continued widespread deployment and improvement of advanced technologies such as AEB and lane support. It is good news that some of the basic driver assist technologies will finally be mandated from 2022, but thankfully most vehicle manufacturers are already way ahead of the curve today."

Range Rover Evoque was tested for front offset impact, full frontal impact, rear whiplash impact

The highlights of the new Range Rover Evoque's safety features include - auto emergency braking (AEB) function for pedestrian, cyclist, city and Intra-urban. The SUV also comes with active bonnet function, speed assistance and lane assist system. These, of course, are in addition to features like dual front, side, and curtain airbags, seatbelt pretensioner with load limiter, seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX child seat mount, and airbag cut-off switch.

New Range Rover Evoque scored high in both adult and child occupant safety tests

0 Comments

The Euro NCAP tested the SUV for front offset impact, full frontal impact, rear whiplash impact, and lateral impact. In all these scenarios, the results showed that for adult occupants the protection levels always either good or adequate, except for rear whiplash impact where protection for the rear seat passengers' necks was recorded as just marginal. On the other hand, in terms of child occupant safety, the protection levels were always rated good. The NCAP test also proved that in city driving condition, the vehicle's Auto Emergency Brakes (AEB) was rated Good in all three test scenarios - left offset, right offset and no offset.

