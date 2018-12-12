2019 Porsche Macan S Gets A More Powerful Engine And Updated Chassis

Porsche has expanded the Macan range with an even powerful Macan S which is equipped with a new 3.0-litre, turbocharged V6 petrol motor. The new V6 engine has made the new Macan S even more powerful by adding around 14 bhp and 20 Nm of torque. The 3.0-litre engine now churns out 349 bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque which has made it 0.1 seconds quicker than the previous model and propels it from 0 kmph to 100 kmph in 5.1 seconds. Moreover, the new Macan S can take a top-speed of 254 kmph.

Along with the new engine Porsche has also worked upon the chassis, mechanicals and electronics of the new Macan S. It now gets the advanced Porsche Traction Management four-wheel drive system and the tyres at the front and rear are of different sizes in a bid to fit in with the chassis set-up. The spring forks mated onto the front axle are made of aluminium rather than steel components and the weight of the alloy wheels have also been checked to improve the steering precision. Moreover, the brakes on the Macan S are also newly designed and the pedals now weigh about 300 g lighter. The diameter of front discs has been increased by 10 mm to 360 mm, and disc thickness has grown by 2 mm to 36 mm which is further accentuated by new brake pads which are copper-free.

The 2019 Porsche Macan S also gets an optional GT sports package

Porsche has also made some aesthetical changes in the new Porsche Macan S and there is also an option of a GT sports package. The GT sports steering wheel is inspired from the one on the 911. The mode switch integrated into the steering wheel - including the Sport Response button - is part of the optional Sport Chrono Package. For added comfort and convenience, it is possible to optionally include a heated windscreen and an ioniser which, in conjunction with the fine particulate air filter fitted as standard, improves the quality of the air inside the vehicle. The New Porsche Macan S gets LED headlights as standards while Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) system is also available as an option.

