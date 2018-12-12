New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Porsche Macan S Gets A More Powerful Engine And Updated Chassis

The power output has been increased by 14 bhp while the peak torque is up by 20 Nm.

View Photos

Porsche has expanded the Macan range with an even powerful Macan S which is equipped with a new 3.0-litre, turbocharged V6 petrol motor. The new V6 engine has made the new Macan S even more powerful by adding around 14 bhp and 20 Nm of torque. The 3.0-litre engine now churns out 349 bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque which has made it 0.1 seconds quicker than the previous model and propels it from 0 kmph to 100 kmph in 5.1 seconds. Moreover, the new Macan S can take a top-speed of 254 kmph.

d6u67hro

The 2019 Macan S now gets the advanced Porsche Traction Management four-wheel drive system

Porsche Macan

93.77 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Porsche Macan

Along with the new engine Porsche has also worked upon the chassis, mechanicals and electronics of the new Macan S.  It now gets the advanced Porsche Traction Management four-wheel drive system and the tyres at the front and rear are of different sizes in a bid to fit in with the chassis set-up. The spring forks mated onto the front axle are made of aluminium rather than steel components and the weight of the alloy wheels have also been checked to improve the steering precision. Moreover, the brakes on the Macan S are also newly designed and the pedals now weigh about 300 g lighter. The diameter of front discs has been increased by 10 mm to 360 mm, and disc thickness has grown by 2 mm to 36 mm which is further accentuated by new brake pads which are copper-free.

g2ohnp1c

The 2019 Porsche Macan S also gets an optional GT sports package

0 Comments

Porsche has also made some aesthetical changes in the new Porsche Macan S and there is also an option of a GT sports package. The GT sports steering wheel is inspired from the one on the 911. The mode switch integrated into the steering wheel - including the Sport Response button - is part of the optional Sport Chrono Package. For added comfort and convenience, it is possible to optionally include a heated windscreen and an ioniser which, in conjunction with the fine particulate air filter fitted as standard, improves the quality of the air inside the vehicle. The New Porsche Macan S gets LED headlights as standards while Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) system is also available as an option.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Porsche Macan with Immediate Rivals

Porsche Macan
Porsche
Macan
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover
Range Rover Evoque
Audi Q3
Audi
Q3
BMW X1
BMW
X1
TAGS :
Porsche Macan S Porsche Macan Porsche Macan SUV Porsche cars

Latest News

Steelbird Introduces Ignyte Winter Riding Gear In India
Steelbird Introduces Ignyte Winter Riding Gear In India
2019 Porsche Macan S Gets A More Powerful Engine And Updated Chassis
2019 Porsche Macan S Gets A More Powerful Engine And Updated Chassis
Exclusive: 2019 Nissan Kicks SUV Bookings Open Unofficially
Exclusive: 2019 Nissan Kicks SUV Bookings Open Unofficially
Volkswagen Developing New Lighting Technologies
Volkswagen Developing New Lighting Technologies
Top 10 Cars Launched In 2018
Top 10 Cars Launched In 2018
Tata Tiago XZ+ Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 5.57 Lakh
Tata Tiago XZ+ Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 5.57 Lakh
Renault To Hike Prices By 1.5 Per Cent Across Vehicles From January 2019
Renault To Hike Prices By 1.5 Per Cent Across Vehicles From January 2019
Indian Motorcycle Updated Ride Command Mobile App System
Indian Motorcycle Updated Ride Command Mobile App System
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Accessories List Revealed
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Accessories List Revealed
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched With More Powerful Engine
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched With More Powerful Engine
MotoRoyale Commences Local Assembly Of The FB Mondial HPS 300
MotoRoyale Commences Local Assembly Of The FB Mondial HPS 300
2019 Nissan Kicks Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch
2019 Nissan Kicks Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch
Automobili Pininfarina Names Its PF0 Electric Hypercar 'Battista', Pays Homage To Founder
Automobili Pininfarina Names Its PF0 Electric Hypercar 'Battista', Pays Homage To Founder
Auto Sales November 2018: Passenger Vehicle Sales Remain Muted
Auto Sales November 2018: Passenger Vehicle Sales Remain Muted
BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Offered With Year-End Benefits
BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Offered With Year-End Benefits

Popular Cars

7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Porsche Macan Alternatives

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
₹ 59.7 - 81.23 Lakh *
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
₹ 40.59 - 50.15 Lakh *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 40.36 - 52.04 Lakh *
Explore Macan
×
Explore Now
x
Honda Announces Bookings For 2019 CBU Models
Honda Announces Bookings For 2019 CBU Models
Exclusive: 2019 Nissan Kicks SUV Bookings Open Unofficially
Exclusive: 2019 Nissan Kicks SUV Bookings Open Unofficially
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
7th Generation BMW 3 Series Sedan Review
7th Generation BMW 3 Series Sedan Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities