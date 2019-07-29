2019 Porsche Macan Facelift: Price Expectation

Porsche is all set to launch the Macan facelift in India today and there are a lot of expectations from this baby SUV. We say this, because till the Macan arrived into the country, the Cayenne was the best-selling SUV. Now however, it's the Macan and India finally gets the facelift. We had already told you that the bookings for the Porsche Macan facelift had started in June 2019 and now the carmaker is finally ready to launch it in the country. The Macan facelift comes with updated styling that has been inspired by the new-generation Cayenne. It has been significantly enhanced in terms of its design, comfort, connectivity and driving dynamics, allowing the Porsche Macan to remain the sporty flagship in its segment. With all these changes we expect the Macan to be launched at a very competitive price starting at ₹ 70 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 85.03 lakh (ex-showroom India)

The front end of the Porsche Macan has been re-designed so that it appears wider. The comprehensive overhaul at the rear builds on the sleek design of the predecessor model. The SUV now also comes in four new exterior colour options - Miami Blue, Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, and Crayon. It also comes with new 20- and 21-inch wheels with an array of customisation option.

The dashboard of the 2019 Porsche Macan is home to an 11-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The Macan Facelift gets a revised dashboard which now features an 11-inch touchscreen display for the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM). The air vents have also been redesigned and also repositioned, and the SUV now also gets the GT sports steering wheel similar to the 911. Porsche will also offer a Connect Plus module, making every vehicle fully connected along with the new 'off-road precision' app, that can record and analyse off-road driving experiences in the SUV. The base model of the Macan facelift comes with an upgraded 300 bhp engine, while the Macan S is expected to offer up to 355 bhp. The top-end Macan Turbo will offers 434 bhp.

