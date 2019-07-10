2019 Porsche Macan Facelift Launch Date Revealed

The 2019 Porsche Macan Facelift will be launched in India on July 29, 2019. First launched in 2014, the SUV was long overdue for an update and it's finally here. The Macan facelift comes with updated styling that has been inspired by the new-generation Cayenne. It has been significantly enhanced in terms of its design, comfort, connectivity and driving dynamics, allowing the Porsche Macan to remain the sporty flagship in its segment. The front end of the Porsche Macan has been re-designed so that it appears wider. The comprehensive overhaul at the rear builds on the sleek design of the predecessor model.

Also Read: 2019 Porsche Macan Facelift Bookings Open In India

Porsche Macan 93.77 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(The Porsche Macan Facelift's cabin gets new interior packages with more customisation option)

The three-part, three-dimensional LED light strip represents another typical Porsche design element at the rear. The four-point design of the brake lights also reflects the brand's identity. In addition to cosmetic changes, the facelifted Macan also comes with a host new and updated features, which Porsche claims, offers enhanced comfort, connectivity and driving dynamics. The Macan Facelift gets a revised dashboard which now features an 11-inch touchscreen display for the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM). The air vents have also been redesigned and also repositioned, and the SUV now also gets the GT sports steering wheel similar to the 911. Porsche will also offer a Connect Plus module, making every vehicle fully connected along with the new 'off-road precision' app, that can record and analyse off-road driving experiences in the SUV. The base model of the Macan facelift comes with an upgraded 300 bhp engine, while the Macan S is expected to offer up to 355 bhp. The top-end Macan Turbo will offers 434 bhp.

Also Read: 2018 Porsche Macan Facelift: All You Need To Know

(The Porsche Macan Facelift will be launched in India on July 29, 2019)

The SUV now also comes in four new exterior colour options - Miami Blue, Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, and Crayon. It also comes with new 20- and 21-inch wheels with an array of customisation option. Since 2014, Porsche has delivered more than 350,000 units of the Macan, making it the brand's most popular product globally as well as in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.