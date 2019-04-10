New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Porsche 911: Price Expectation

The eighth generation Porsche 911 is all set to be launched in India on April 11, and here's what we think will be the price commanded by the iconic sports car.

Porsche is all set to launch the new, eighth generation of the 911 in India on April 11, 2019. The 911 range has had a lot of success in the country and with the new, eighth generation of the model, the company hopes to cash in on the good sales trends for luxury sports cars in the country. Internally codenamed 992, the two-door offering retains that iconic silhouette that is distinctive to the Porsche 911 family. However, the big change is under the hood and with the heavily revised range of six-cylinder turbo petrol engines, there's more power on offer. We expect the new gen Porsche 911 to start from ₹ 1.85 crore in India.

Also Read: Exclusive: Porsche 911 Launch Details Revealed

The eighth generation Porsche 911 gets an extensively re-engineered platform that uses generous amounts of aluminium in its construction in its rear section, for improved weight distribution. The sportscar is also significantly wider than its predecessor with the larger wheel housings arch with 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels. Overall, the new 911 is 45 mm wider at the front, while the overall lines are more muscular than the older model. The rear wing is wider too on the new model.

The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds

The improved chassis also brings rear-wheel steering on both Carrera and Carrera S models for the first time which helps improve agility and stability. Inside, the cabin on the new generation Porsche 911 gets extensive updates with a dashboard that has been inspired by the 911 models of the 1970s. The multi-function steering wheel is new while the traditional dials have been replaced by digital displays with the rev counter in the centre. There is also a new 10.9-inch touchscreen monitor within the centre console and comes with a host of connectivity functions including navigation featuring swarm-based data.

Also Read: New Generation Porsche 911 Revealed At 2018 LA Auto Show

Under the hood, the Porsche 911 Carrera S and the 911 Carrera 4S are powered by the extensively 3.0-litre flat-six, turbo petrol engine that makes an additional 30 horses. The total power output now stands at 444 bhp, while 0-100 kmph times have been dropped under 4 seconds. The new Porsche 911 Carrera S can hit 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds, while the 911 Carrera 4S does the same run in just 3.6 seconds. The latter comes with all-wheel drive as well. The optional Sport Chrono Package further reduces the sprint by 0.2 seconds. The top speed on the Carrera S is rated at 308 kmph, while that on the heavier Carrera 4S is 306 kmph. The eighth generation Porsche 911 will be competing against a number of sports cars in India including the Mercedes-AMG GT, Nissan GT-R, Audi R8, Lamborghini Huracan.

