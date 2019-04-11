2019 Porsche 911 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features

While the new-gen 2019 Porsche 911 retains its iconic silhouette that is distinctive to the Porsche 911 family, the big change is under the hood with the heavily revised range of six-cylinder turbo petrol engines, and there's more power on offer now.

The new Porsche 911 gets an extensively updated 3.0-litre flat-six, turbo petrol engine with more power

The new-generation 2019 Porsche 911 is set to go on sale in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. The eighth-generation Porsche 911 coming to India was internally codenamed 992 and retains the iconic silhouette that is distinctive to the Porsche 911 family. Furthermore, the car also comes with a heavily revised, more powerful range of six-cylinder turbo petrol engines. While the prices will be announced soon, we expect the new Porsche 911 to be priced in India, starting at Rs. 1.85 crore (ex-showroom).

The 2019 Porsche 911 will come in both coupe and cabriolet options 

According to the company's India website, Porsche will be offering the new-gen 911 in four variants - 911 Carrera S, 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, 911 Carrera 4S, and 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet. The eighth-generation Porsche 911 gets an extensively re-engineered platform that uses generous amounts of aluminium in its construction in its rear section, for improved weight distribution. Under the hood, the Porsche 911 Carrera S and the 911 Carrera 4S are powered by the extensively 3.0-litre flat-six, turbo petrol engine that makes an additional 30 horses. The total power output now stands at 444 bhp.

The 0-100 kmph sprint time has been dropped under 4 seconds, with the new Porsche 911 Carrera S reaching 100 kmph from standstill in just 3.7 seconds. The 911 Carrera 4S does the same run in just 3.6 seconds and it also comes with all-wheel drive. The optional Sport Chrono Package further reduces the sprint by 0.2 seconds. The top speed on the Carrera S is rated at 308 kmph, while that on the heavier Carrera 4S is 306 kmph.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of New 2019 Porsche 911:

Apr 11, 2019
New 2019 Porsche 911 India Launch
What could be a better set up than India's only Formula 1 track, the Buddh International Circuit, for the launch of the all new 2019 Porsche 911? Post launch Porsche is also hosting a experience drive, so a lot action is in store for us today.

Apr 11, 2019
New-Gen Porsche 911 Launching Today! Live Updates
The eighth generation Porsche 911 is all set to be launched in India on April 11, and here we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event.

