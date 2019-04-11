2019 Porsche 911 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features

The new-generation 2019 Porsche 911 is set to go on sale in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. The eighth-generation Porsche 911 coming to India was internally codenamed 992 and retains the iconic silhouette that is distinctive to the Porsche 911 family. Furthermore, the car also comes with a heavily revised, more powerful range of six-cylinder turbo petrol engines. While the prices will be announced soon, we expect the new Porsche 911 to be priced in India, starting at Rs. 1.85 crore (ex-showroom).

The 2019 Porsche 911 will come in both coupe and cabriolet options

According to the company's India website, Porsche will be offering the new-gen 911 in four variants - 911 Carrera S, 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, 911 Carrera 4S, and 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet. The eighth-generation Porsche 911 gets an extensively re-engineered platform that uses generous amounts of aluminium in its construction in its rear section, for improved weight distribution. Under the hood, the Porsche 911 Carrera S and the 911 Carrera 4S are powered by the extensively 3.0-litre flat-six, turbo petrol engine that makes an additional 30 horses. The total power output now stands at 444 bhp.

The 0-100 kmph sprint time has been dropped under 4 seconds, with the new Porsche 911 Carrera S reaching 100 kmph from standstill in just 3.7 seconds. The 911 Carrera 4S does the same run in just 3.6 seconds and it also comes with all-wheel drive. The optional Sport Chrono Package further reduces the sprint by 0.2 seconds. The top speed on the Carrera S is rated at 308 kmph, while that on the heavier Carrera 4S is 306 kmph.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of New 2019 Porsche 911: