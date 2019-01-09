2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed

Six weeks after the coupe's launch Porsche has introduced the new 911 Cabriolet. The open-top 911 continues a long tradition, established when Porsche unveiled the prototype of the first 911 Cabriolet in September 1981 at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt. A year later, the first 911 convertible rolled off the production line. Initially available as the 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, the latest soft-top version echoes the modern lines of the coupe. The rear is dominated by the significantly wider, retractable spoiler and the continuous, seamless light bar. With the exception of the front and rear sections, the entire outer skin is now made from aluminium. Its structure contains magnesium surface elements or bows, which prevent ballooning of the roof at high speeds. The roof can be opened or closed at speeds up to 50 kmph. New hydraulics reduce the opening time to around 12 seconds, while an electrically extendable wind deflector ensures that necks are shielded from wind impact.

The 2019 911 Porsche Cabriolet's rear is dominated by the significantly wider, retractable spoiler and the continuous, seamless light bar.

The new 911 Carrera S cabriolet will be available with a rear-wheel drive option with power coming in from a 3-litre six-cylinder boxer engine with 444 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 530 Nm torque between 2,300 and 5,000 rpm. Thanks to an improved injection process, drive efficiency has been increased whilst emissions were reduced. Other optimisation measures include a new layout for the turbochargers and charge air cooling system. The power is delivered by a newly developed eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 911 Carrera S Cabriolet accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds (with optional Sport Chrono Package: 3.7 seconds) and can reach speeds up to 306 kmph.

The 2019 911 Porsche Cabriolet churns out 444 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 530 Nm torque between 2,300 and 5,000 rpm.

The new engine mounting position makes the convertible more torsionally rigid than its predecessor. For the first time, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sport chassis is available for the 911 Cabriolet. It features harder and shorter springs, more rigid front and rear anti-roll-bars as well as a 10-millimetres lower chassis. These adjustments give the 911 convertible a more neutral feel on the road, with better weight distribution.

The 2019 911 Porsche Cabriolet comes with a ton of features

As a world first, Porsche has developed the Wet Mode, which is included as standard. This function detects water on the road, preconditions the control systems accordingly and warns the driver, who can then opt to set up the car with a focus on safety, by simply pushing a button or using the mode switch on the steering wheel (Sport Chrono Package). The camera-based warning and brake assist system, also fitted as standard, detects the risk of collision with vehicles, pedestrians, or cyclists, and initiates a warning or emergency braking procedure if necessary. A Park Assistant system, including reversing camera, completes the standard configuration of the convertible. Options for the 911 include Night Vision Assist, with thermal imaging camera, as well as adaptive cruise control with automatic distance control, stop-and-go function and reversible occupant protection.

