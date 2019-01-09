New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed

The roof of the Porsche 911 Cabriolet can be opened or closed at speeds up to 50 kmph. New hydraulics reduce the opening time to around 12 seconds

View Photos
The 2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet comes just 6 weeks after the launch of the new-gen 911

Six weeks after the coupe's launch Porsche has introduced the new 911 Cabriolet. The open-top 911 continues a long tradition, established when Porsche unveiled the prototype of the first 911 Cabriolet in September 1981 at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt. A year later, the first 911 convertible rolled off the production line. Initially available as the 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, the latest soft-top version echoes the modern lines of the coupe. The rear is dominated by the significantly wider, retractable spoiler and the continuous, seamless light bar. With the exception of the front and rear sections, the entire outer skin is now made from aluminium. Its structure contains magnesium surface elements or bows, which prevent ballooning of the roof at high speeds. The roof can be opened or closed at speeds up to 50 kmph. New hydraulics reduce the opening time to around 12 seconds, while an electrically extendable wind deflector ensures that necks are shielded from wind impact.

e9dn59vo

The 2019 911 Porsche Cabriolet's rear is dominated by the significantly wider, retractable spoiler and the continuous, seamless light bar.

Porsche 911

1.79 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Porsche 911

The new 911 Carrera S cabriolet will be available with a rear-wheel drive option with power coming in from a 3-litre six-cylinder boxer engine with 444 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 530 Nm torque between 2,300 and 5,000 rpm. Thanks to an improved injection process, drive efficiency has been increased whilst emissions were reduced. Other optimisation measures include a new layout for the turbochargers and charge air cooling system. The power is delivered by a newly developed eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 911 Carrera S Cabriolet accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds (with optional Sport Chrono Package: 3.7 seconds) and can reach speeds up to 306 kmph.

nj972fho

The 2019 911 Porsche Cabriolet churns out 444 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 530 Nm torque between 2,300 and 5,000 rpm.

The new engine mounting position makes the convertible more torsionally rigid than its predecessor. For the first time, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sport chassis is available for the 911 Cabriolet. It features harder and shorter springs, more rigid front and rear anti-roll-bars as well as a 10-millimetres lower chassis. These adjustments give the 911 convertible a more neutral feel on the road, with better weight distribution.

k6tpj37

The 2019 911 Porsche Cabriolet comes with a ton of features

0 Comments

As a world first, Porsche has developed the Wet Mode, which is included as standard. This function detects water on the road, preconditions the control systems accordingly and warns the driver, who can then opt to set up the car with a focus on safety, by simply pushing a button or using the mode switch on the steering wheel (Sport Chrono Package). The camera-based warning and brake assist system, also fitted as standard, detects the risk of collision with vehicles, pedestrians, or cyclists, and initiates a warning or emergency braking procedure if necessary. A Park Assistant system, including reversing camera, completes the standard configuration of the convertible. Options for the 911 include Night Vision Assist, with thermal imaging camera, as well as adaptive cruise control with automatic distance control, stop-and-go function and reversible occupant protection.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Porsche 911 with Immediate Rivals

Porsche 911
Porsche
911
Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG
GT
Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar
F-Type
Audi TT
Audi
TT
Ferrari 488 GTB
Ferrari
488 GTB
Ferrari California
Ferrari
California
TAGS :
2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet 2019 Porsche 911 911 Cabriolet 2019 911 Cabriolet Cabriolet

Latest News

2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Teased Ahead Of Launch
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Teased Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra XUV300 Spotted Testing In Italy
Mahindra XUV300 Spotted Testing In Italy
126 Car Burnout Sets New Guinness World Record In Australia
126 Car Burnout Sets New Guinness World Record In Australia
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Revealed; Gets More Power
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Revealed; Gets More Power
Jaguar XE Facelift Spied Testing
Jaguar XE Facelift Spied Testing
Red Bull FMX Jam To Bring Freestyle Riders To Mumbai In February
Red Bull FMX Jam To Bring Freestyle Riders To Mumbai In February
BMW 7 Series Facelift Revealed In Leaked Images
BMW 7 Series Facelift Revealed In Leaked Images
MG Motor To Reveal The Name Of Its New SUV For India Today
MG Motor To Reveal The Name Of Its New SUV For India Today
Audi Showcases An Unique Virtual Reality Car Concept Platform At CES 2019
Audi Showcases An Unique Virtual Reality Car Concept Platform At CES 2019
Hyundai Elevate Walking Car Project Showcased At CES 2019
Hyundai Elevate Walking Car Project Showcased At CES 2019
Dakar Rally 2019: Michael, Santosh and Mena Break Into Top 20; Aravind Finishes 70th In Stage 1
Dakar Rally 2019: Michael, Santosh and Mena Break Into Top 20; Aravind Finishes 70th In Stage 1
Oracle's Larry Ellison Invests $1 Billion In Tesla
Oracle's Larry Ellison Invests $1 Billion In Tesla
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers

Popular Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Porsche 911 Alternatives

Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG GT
₹ 2.45 - 2.61 Crore *
Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
₹ 1.06 - 3.27 Crore *
Audi TT
Audi TT
₹ 76.48 Lakh *
Ferrari 488 GTB
Ferrari 488 GTB
₹ 4.44 Crore *
Ferrari California
Ferrari California
₹ 4.44 Crore *
View More
Explore 911
×
Explore Now
x
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Teased Ahead Of Launch
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Teased Ahead Of Launch
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities