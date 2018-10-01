New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Paris Motor Show: New BMW 3 Series Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch

The new 3 Series, as expected, looks purposeful and has a brand new design language.

View Photos
The new BMW 3 Series is a much larger car as compared to the current model

The new 2019 BMW 3 Series is due to make its official debut at the Paris Motor Show tomorrow but already a whole bunch of detailed pictures of the exterior and interior have been leaked. The new 3 Series, as expected, looks purposeful and has a brand new design language with the 8 Series inspired front end, larger kidney grille, a sharper set of headlamps and a new set of sportier bumpers. While this car in these leaked pictures is probably the M-Sport version, there will lf course be a more regular looking luxury and sportline model too without the more aggressive bumpers and with smaller wheels.

a6e3pqgg

(The 2018 3 Series gets a completely reworked rear which is even angular and has an aggressive bootlid)  
 
The rear end of the new BMW 3 Series is also completely reworked with a new set of tail lamps that look a lot more angular, a new more aggressive bootlid and just a general update in terms of overall design. The LED lighting elements in the tail light itself also looks very cool and goes well with the likes of the family look present currently in the new BMW 5 Series and the X3. The new BMW 3 Series is also a much larger car as compared to the current model and while we don't know exact specs just yet, the car certainly appears to have a longer wheelbase too, which of course means more space in the back. 

Also Read: Next-Gen BMW 3-Series To Be Unveiled Next Month

51kfhlto

(The cabin of the facelifted 3 Series is loaded with tech and has a new digital approach put together very neatly)

The biggest change in the new 3 Series though is on the inside. A new digital approach makes the new 3 Series a great place to be in, especially in the spec seen here. A digital dashboard, a large central screen, lower AC vents - all tie in to the new design language really well. The new BMW 3 Series will also get the new iDrive - probably with the gesture control system. We also particularly love the centrally placed cluster that showcases the controls and display to the climate control.

e2piv20o

 

Also Read: BMW Offers Heavy Discount On The 3 Series Ahead Of The Festive Season

0 Comments

Expect the new BMW 3 Series to make it to India sometime next year and take the fight on to the Audi A4, the Jaguar XE and the upcoming Volvo S60 apart from the very recently facelifted Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Under the bonnet will be a set of petrol or diesel engines mated to an automatic gearbox. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
BMW BMW 3 Series BMW 3 Series Facelift BMW Cars BMW India BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport Line

Latest News

2019 Paris Motor Show: New BMW 3 Series Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch
2019 Paris Motor Show: New BMW 3 Series Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Royal Enfield Maintains 2 Per Cent Growth With 71,662 Units Sold
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Royal Enfield Maintains 2 Per Cent Growth With 71,662 Units Sold
Car Sales September 2018: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra See Drop In Sales, Ford, Tata Registers Double-Digit Growth
Car Sales September 2018: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra See Drop In Sales, Ford, Tata Registers Double-Digit Growth
Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Sales Drops By 16 Per Cent
Car Sales September 2018: Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Sales Drops By 16 Per Cent
BMW Offers Heavy Discount On The 3 Series Ahead Of The Festive Season
BMW Offers Heavy Discount On The 3 Series Ahead Of The Festive Season
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Revealed; Pre-Bookings Open
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Revealed; Pre-Bookings Open
Aston Martin Says Stock Market Debut Fully Subscribed
Aston Martin Says Stock Market Debut Fully Subscribed
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Drop Marginally by 0.5 Per Cent In September 2018
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Drop Marginally by 0.5 Per Cent In September 2018
Skoda Kodiaq Hits 250,000th Production Milestone
Skoda Kodiaq Hits 250,000th Production Milestone
Volkswagen And Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Volkswagen And Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Yamaha Tenere700 World Raid Teased In New Video
Yamaha Tenere700 World Raid Teased In New Video
Ashok Leyland’s Sales Grow By 26% In September 2018
Ashok Leyland’s Sales Grow By 26% In September 2018
Bajaj Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In September 2018; Grows By 17 Per Cent
Bajaj Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In September 2018; Grows By 17 Per Cent
F1: Hamilton Wins Russian GP As Mercedes Orders Bottas To Move Aside
F1: Hamilton Wins Russian GP As Mercedes Orders Bottas To Move Aside

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

₹ 87.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

₹ 4.09 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

₹ 3.45 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 46.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BMW models

BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 95.6 - 96.77 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 46.55 - 55.31 Lakh *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 40.36 - 52.04 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.41 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 89.88 - 96.89 Lakh *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 60.8 - 77.38 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.68 Crore *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.1 - 1.51 Crore *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 58.45 - 66.52 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 71.08 - 86.14 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 54.49 - 59.86 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.55 Crore *
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M
₹ 2.07 Crore *
View More
x
EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Review
EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Revealed; Pre-Bookings Open
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Revealed; Pre-Bookings Open
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities