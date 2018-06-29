2019 Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler Announced

British motorcycle manufacturer Norton will unveil a prototype for a new scrambler model with a 650 cc, parallel-twin engine in November 2018. So far, only finished engineering sketches have been released of the bike, a scrambler model which uses a name used for the 1963 Norton scrambler. Norton Motorcycles released the sketches with the promise that the bike will be revealed at the NEX bike show in the UK in November 2018, with deliveries in the UK set to begin by 2019.

Technical specifications of the Norton Atlas 650 haven't been announced yet, but it has been widely reported that the Atlas will be powered by a new 650 cc parallel-twin engine which will put out between 70 bhp and 100 bhp, depending on the version. So far, there are no further details on any more plans about the Atlas 650, but Norton is expected to make the bike available across the world, and hopefully, including India. But all that will depend on how the bike is eventually priced, or if it would be even assembled under Norton's partnership with Kinetic Motoroyale. What the Atlas 650 will face, as competition in India, will be Royal Enfield's 650 cc twins, as well as Triumph's modern classic range. But the Atlas 650 is expected to be a lot more expensive than what the Royal Enfield 650 cc twins will be priced at, once they are launched.

For now, Norton maintains that the Atlas will be priced competitively to make it attractive not only in the UK, but to markets across the world. In India, Norton bikes will be assembled under the Kinetic-Norton joint venture, in which Kinetic holds a 51 per cent majority stake, with Norton holding the remaining 49 per cent. Under the JV, motorcycles will be assembled in India from completely knocked down (CKD) kits, to be sold not only in India, but to be exported to other markets in the ASEAN region as well.

