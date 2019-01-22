New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Price Comparison

The segment promises volumes and the Nissan Kicks has turned out to be an interesting offering with good looks and a premium cabin.

View Photos
The model also gets several segment first features.

Highlights

  • The Nissan Kicks 2019 has been launched at Rs. 9.55 Lakh.
  • The Nissan Kicks 2019 has got several upmarket features.
  • The India-spec Nissan Kicks is bigger in dimensions than the global model

Nissan India has just added an all-new offering to its line-up with the Kicks in the compact SUV segment. The 2019 Nissan Kicks takes on the likes of the Renault Captur and the Hyundai Creta in the segment, which is dominated by the latter. The segment promises volumes and the Nissan Kicks has turned out to be an interesting offering with good looks and a premium cabin. The model also gets several upmarket features. With the prices now announced, it's now time to see how does the newly launched Nissan Kicks compare against the Hyundai Creta and the Renault Captur. Let's take a look.

Petrol

The 2019 Nissan Kicks is offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine tuned for 104 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque. The petrol variants are available in two variants - XL and XV. The Kicks XL is the most affordable variant in the line-up and is priced at ₹ 9.55 lakh, while the XV is priced at ₹ 10.95 lakh. In comparison, the Renault Captur RXE petrol is priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh Dual-Tone version. The Hyundai Creta petrol starts from ₹ 9.50 lakh for the base E trim, going up to ₹ 13.66 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the range-topping SX (O) petrol. The Creta certainly has the advantage as the most affordable petrol SUV here, even though the top-end Kicks petrol is more aggressively priced by a good margin.

Nissan Kicks

10.91 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

44h36bb8The model also gets several upmarket features.

Diesel

That being said, the bulk of sales in the compact SUV segment are commanded by diesel engine options. Prices for the 2019 Nissan Kicks start at ₹ 10.85 lakh for the XL trim, going up to ₹ 14.65 lakh for the top-of-the-line XV Premium+ version. The Kicks diesel is offered in four trims, which will give customers enough options to choose from.  The Kicks diesel is powered by the 1.5-litre K9K engine shared with the Terrano but is offered in the 108 bhp guise with 240 Nm of peak torque. Both the petrol and diesel engines are paired with the 6-speed manual transmission, while there's no automatic on offer for now.

0 Comments

The Creta diesel continues to be more affordable here with prices starting at ₹ 9.99 lakh for the entry-level E+ variant, but the top-spec SX (O) is substantially more expensive at ₹ 15.10 lakh, over the Creta. The Kicks' French cousin Renault Captur diesel is priced in the middle over the two models. The SUV starts at ₹ 10.99 lakh for the RXE trim, going up to ₹ 13.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the top-end Platine version.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Nissan Kicks with Immediate Rivals

Nissan Kicks
Nissan
Kicks
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra
TUV300 Plus
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors
Gurkha
Tata Safari Storme
Tata
Safari Storme
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra
Bolero
Isuzu D-Max
Isuzu
D-Max
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra
Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra
Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra
XUV500
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra
Bolero Big Pik-Up
TAGS :
Nissan Kicks 2019 Nissan Kicks Launch Nissan Kicks Prices Nissan Kicks Interior Nissan Kicks Exterior Nissan Kicks Rivals Nissan kicks compact SUV Nissan kicks crossover Nissan Kicks Cabin Nissan Kicks Features

Latest News

2019 Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Price Comparison
2019 Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Price Comparison
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Price Expectation In India
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Price Expectation In India
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.55 Lakh
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.55 Lakh
Nissan Kicks 2019: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Kicks 2019: Variants Explained In Detail
Ducati India Announces First-Ever Ducati India Race Cup
Ducati India Announces First-Ever Ducati India Race Cup
Nissan Leaf India Launch Confirmed For 2019
Nissan Leaf India Launch Confirmed For 2019
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Bookings Open
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Bookings Open
Hyundai Develops World's First Multi-collision Airbag System
Hyundai Develops World's First Multi-collision Airbag System
Honda CB300R Launch Date Revealed
Honda CB300R Launch Date Revealed
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
Bajaj Qute Quadricycle India Launch Details Out
Bajaj Qute Quadricycle India Launch Details Out
Jawa Motorcycles Expands Its Footprint In The Delhi-NCR Region
Jawa Motorcycles Expands Its Footprint In The Delhi-NCR Region
2019 Nissan Kicks: Price Expectation In India
2019 Nissan Kicks: Price Expectation In India
Husqvarna Coming To India This Year, Can Have Up To 6 Models: Rajiv Bajaj
Husqvarna Coming To India This Year, Can Have Up To 6 Models: Rajiv Bajaj

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Nissan Kicks Alternatives

Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 10.8 - 12.89 Lakh *
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
₹ 10.61 - 15.57 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 12.24 - 17.97 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.82 - 9.97 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
₹ 7.72 - 9.09 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.6 - 8.39 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.54 - 22.31 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 7.22 - 7.67 Lakh *
View More
Explore Kicks
×
Explore Now
x
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know
Yamaha Motor India Targets 3 Lakh Sales For FZ V3.0 In 2019
Yamaha Motor India Targets 3 Lakh Sales For FZ V3.0 In 2019
Honda CB300R Launch Date Revealed
Honda CB300R Launch Date Revealed
Hyundai Develops World's First Multi-collision Airbag System
Hyundai Develops World's First Multi-collision Airbag System
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities