New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Nissan Kicks: Price Expectation In India

The Nissan Kicks is a lot feature-packed compared to its rivals, and we expect the carmaker to launch the SUV a lucrative introductory price, possible starting at Rs. 9.9 lakh.

View Photos
The new Nissan Kicks comes with bold styling, premium interior, and lots of smart features

The all-new Nissan Kicks is set to go on sale in India on January 22 and it's the newest SUV, based on the B0 platform, to come from Renault Nissan Alliance. The new Nissan Kicks will rival the likes of Renault Captur and Hyundai Creta in India, in fact, we have already pitted it against the latter, and you can catch up on the comparison review here. We have told you almost everything there is to know about the new India-spec Nissan Kicks, and all that remains unknown right now is the pricing of the SUV, which will be revealed at the launch event.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks First Drive Review

Nissan Kicks

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jan 2019

ps2226e4

Nissan Kicks definitely does tick all the boxes as a credible Creta competitor

In terms of pricing, we expect the India-bound 2019 Nissan Kicks to be priced in India in the range of ₹ 9.9 lakh to ₹ 14.9 lakh (ex-showroom). This will put the car in the same price range as the Captur and Creta, both of which are offered at a starting price of around ₹ 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). We feel Nissan will launch the Kicks at a lucrative introductory price, and possibly hike that price after a few months, mainly because, the Kicks is much more feature-rich compared to its rivals.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks Deliveries To Begin In January 2019

j04jbl1s

Nissan Kicks gets a well-appointed cabin with a floating touchscreen infotainment system

Based on a recently leaked brochure of the new Nissan Kicks, the SUV will be offered in four variants- XL, XV, XV Pre and the top-spec XV Pre (O) both in the petrol and diesel range. While there is no doubt that the top-spec XV Pre (O) will come with the most bells and whistles, the base XL variant itself comes packed with features. Features like - LED daytime running lights, height adjust function for the driver's seat, power windows, power-adjustable wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and Bluetooth connectivity for the audio system which is linked to four speakers for the audio output. This makes the lower variants of the Nissan Kicks a much better value proportion compared to its rivals on paper.

qvl93vj

Nissan Kicks' eight-inch floating display features both Apple Carplay and Android Auto

The top-end variant of the Kicks comes with features like LED projector headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps with cornering function, leather upholstery and more. Other smart functions will include auto headlamps with follow me home function, rain sensing wipers, cruise control, smartcard for keyless entry, push-button start/stop, more. The top-spec model also comes with a segment-first 360-degree camera with rear parking camera, birds-eye view, a floating touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and much more.

a66q736k

(The Kicks uses the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as the Nissan Terrano)

0 Comments

The engines, of course, have been sourced from the Terrano, so you get the tried and tested 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. The former is tuned to offer about 104 bhp and 142 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre oil burner churns out 108 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. As of now, the Kicks only comes with manual transmission options, a 5-speed unit for the petrol model and a 6-speed gearbox for the diesel version. There is no automatic on offer.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Nissan Kicks Nissan Kicks Price 2019 Nissan Kicks Nissan India

Latest News

2019 Nissan Kicks: Price Expectation In India
2019 Nissan Kicks: Price Expectation In India
Husqvarna Coming To India This Year, Can Have Up To 6 Models: Rajiv Bajaj
Husqvarna Coming To India This Year, Can Have Up To 6 Models: Rajiv Bajaj
Yamaha Motor India Targets 3 Lakh Sales For FZ V3.0 In 2019
Yamaha Motor India Targets 3 Lakh Sales For FZ V3.0 In 2019
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage
Bajaj-Triumph Agreement Delayed
Bajaj-Triumph Agreement Delayed
Sacked Nissan Boss Offers To Wear Electronic Ankle Tag For Bail
Sacked Nissan Boss Offers To Wear Electronic Ankle Tag For Bail
Yamaha FZ 25 And Fazer 25 Launched With Dual Channel ABS In India
Yamaha FZ 25 And Fazer 25 Launched With Dual Channel ABS In India
Maruti Suzuki Launches Mobility And Automobile Innovation Lab
Maruti Suzuki Launches Mobility And Automobile Innovation Lab
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 95,000
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 95,000
BMW X4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 60.60 Lakh
BMW X4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 60.60 Lakh
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Launched In India
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Launched In India
2019 Yamaha FZ And FZ-S V3.0 India Launch Highlights: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
2019 Yamaha FZ And FZ-S V3.0 India Launch Highlights: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Maruti Will Start Paying Royalty To Suzuki In Rupees From 2025
Maruti Will Start Paying Royalty To Suzuki In Rupees From 2025
Nissan Kicks Brochure Leaked
Nissan Kicks Brochure Leaked
Ashima Duggal And Amrita Shergill Win Divas On Wheels Rally 2019
Ashima Duggal And Amrita Shergill Win Divas On Wheels Rally 2019

Latest Cars

BMW X4

BMW X4

₹ 71.75 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.4
Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

₹ 43.84 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.41 - 16.59 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 Yamaha FZ And FZ-S V3.0 India Launch Highlights: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
2019 Yamaha FZ And FZ-S V3.0 India Launch Highlights: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 95,000
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 95,000
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities