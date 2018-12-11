New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Nissan Kicks Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch

The India-spec Nissan Kicks will come with a newly-designed cabin and interior, featuring a host of premium offerings.

The new Nissan Kicks gets new dual tone black and brown interior, with matching upholstery

The all-new Nissan Kicks is all set to be launched in January 2019, and ahead of its launch, the Japanese carmaker has officially released the interior images of the upcoming compact SUV. The design and styling of the cabin, of the India-spec Kicks, are different from the global-spec Kicks that we reviewed earlier. The SUV gets new dual tone black and brown interior, with matching upholstery, while a host of its cabin features and equipment appear to have been carried over from Nissan's partner brand Renault's Captur crossover.

Also Read: New Nissan Kicks Production Begins In India; Launch In January 2019

Nissan Kicks gets dual tone interior with lots of premium and soft touch material

The Nissan Kicks is expected to be positioned as a premium compact SUV, and we can see most of the things that will aid in adding that premium tag. The dual tone dashboard features soft-touch panels with contrast white stitching, a new 8.0 floating infotainment system, large vertical air vents on both sides, and the automatic air con system below. We also see some carbon fibre treatment on the centre console area that housed the power start/stop button, USB and AUX-IN, and the power socket. However, unlike the global-spec models, the India-spec Nissan Kicks doesn't come with a flat-bottom steering wheel, while we do see steering-mounted controls.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks Becomes The Official Car For The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

2g9tul2c

The 5-seater Nissan Kicks gets premium quality leatherette upholstery with centre armrest

The Kicks will be a five-seater SUV like the Terrano and will feature premium-looking leatherette upholstery with diamond pattern for the inner areas and headrests for all five seats. The SUV also gets centre armrests, both front and back, and the latter also features cup holders. We also see rear aircon vents and a large 400-litre boot space with all the seats upright. Other features the Nissan Kicks will be getting include a new instrument cluster with digital display, Android Auto & Apple Carplay Connectivity with voice recognition (Siri & Ok Google), 360-degree camera, rain sensing wipers and Nissan Connect with smartwatch connectivity.

t1kvftno

Nissan Kicks gets and 8-inch floating display, digital instrument cluster, smartwatch connectivity and more

We already know which the exterior will look like, featuring Nissan's signature V-motion grille, flanked by large sweptback headlamps with sharp boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lamps. Below we have a wide central airdam and sliver chin spoiler and extended claddings on either side that house the sleek LED foglamps. The Kicks also come with a set of twin-five-spoke alloy wheels, along with a floating roof in contrast hue. The rear, on the other hand, comes with a set of sharp LED taillamps, sculpted tailgate, and a beefy rear bumper with diffuser.

qti1jj54

Nissan Kicks looks stylish and comes with smart exterior features

0 Comments

Powering the India-spec Nissan Kicks will be the same 1.5-litre H4K petrol and 1.5-litre K9K dCi diesel 4-cylinder engines that power the Terrano. The former makes about 105 bhp at 5600 rpm and develops a peak torque of142 Nm at 4000 rpm, while the diesel engine offers 108 bhp at 3850 rpm and 240 Nm of peak torque at 240 rpm. The petrol engine is mated to 5-speed manual gearbox and the diesel engine gets a 6-speed manual unit. Based on the released brochure, the Nissan Kicks will not come with an automatic option at the time of the launch.

BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Offered With Year-End Benefits
BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Offered With Year-End Benefits
Royal Enfield Classic Scrambler 500 Spotted Testing
Royal Enfield Classic Scrambler 500 Spotted Testing
Honda X-Blade ABS Launched In India At Rs. 87,776
Honda X-Blade ABS Launched In India At Rs. 87,776
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
