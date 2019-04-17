New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 New York Motor Show: 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package Unveiled

Ford recently showcased a new variant of the Mustang with a 2.3-litre turbo-charged petrol engine and could be called as a more performance oriented version of the entry-level Mustang!

The Ford Mustang 2.3-litre High Performance Package will not be coming to India

Highlights

  • The 2.3-litre EcoBoost makes 20 bhp more in the 2020 Mustang.
  • The 2.3-litre Ecoboost engine also gets an active exhaust with quad tips.
  • It will be unveiled at the 2019 New York Motor Show.
New York Auto Show

.Think Ford Mustang and the first thing that you associate the muscle car with is a massive 5.0-litre V8 motor. But even though Ford offers only the V8 in India, there exists a variant of the Mustang with four cylinders and this model is a slightly extreme version of the standard EcoBoost Mustang. Under the bonnet, the Mustang gets the same 2.3-litre turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder petrol engine as on the standard model but it now makes 330 bhp and 475 Nm, which is just 20 bhp more. There is a 6-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission available as well. The 0-100 kmph sprint is done in less than 5 seconds and the car has a top speed of 250 kmph. The rear axle ratio is now shorter at 3:55, which is also one of the reasons for quicker acceleration.

Ford Mustang

83.71 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ford Mustang

nuk98ono The 2020 Ford Mustang also gets an active exhaust with quad tips which offer a better aural experience.

The Mustang 2.3-litre high performance package also gets a few more updates such as a variable sports exhaust system, limited slip rear differential, a bigger inter-cooler and updated steering and ABS. The other addition is the active exhaust with quad tips which offer a better aural experience than the regular model. Ford will also be offering an 'EcoBoost Handling Package' for the 2.3-Iitre EcoBoost Mustang which includes MagneRide adaptive suspension, semi-metallic brakes and wider 19-inch alloy wheels shod with 265 mm Pirelli P Zero Corza4 tyres and a 24 mm sway bar at the rear for better rigidity.

kvco517The 2020 Ford Mustang 2.3-litre High Performance Package will make its debut at the New York Auto show.
0 Comments

As far as exterior design updates go the 2.3 EcoBoost Mustang gets a new front splitter, black grille, grey stripes on the bonnet, retro pony badges and a rear lip spoiler. The 2020 Ford Mustang 2.3-litre High Performance Package will make its debut at the New York Auto show.

