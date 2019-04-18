New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 New York Auto Show: Hyundai Venue Makes Global Debut

The Hyundai Venue will also be sold in the global markets with a bigger 1.6-litre engine.

The global debut of the Hyundai Venue coincides with the India unveil.

It's been a long time coming for the Hyundai Venue and finally it broke covers at the 2019 New York Auto Show. The global debut of the Venue coincides with the India unveil which also talks about the global relevance of this particular model in Hyundai's line up. In fact, its design is also inspired from the Santa Fe and Palisade SUVs which are two of Hyundai's most prominent SUVs in the global markets.

Hyundai Venue

₹ 8 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2019

Also Read: 2019 Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Unveiled In India

gklu1db8 The Hyundai Venue gets a bigger 1.6-litre engine in some of the global markets.

Hyundai will offer the Venue with a range of engine options in different markets. The India-spec Hyundai Venue's engine line-up includes the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor which is mated to a dual-clutch gearbox, the Santro sourced 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and the Creta sourced 1.4-litre, four-cylinder diesel unit which is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Hyundai is also offering the Venue with a bigger 119 bhp, 1.6-litre, four-cylinder engine in some of the global markets. The 1.6-litre engine is mated to a CVT gearbox.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue Bookings Open At Dealership Level

hts6dgmg The Hyundai Venue gets 33 connected car features.
The Hyundai Venue will be India's first connected car and the BlueLink connected car technology will be its brain. However, in the overseas market Hyundai has been offering its cars with the BlueLink tech for last ten years. The Hyundai Venue will be offered with 33 connected car features in India out of which 10 will be India specific. The remaining 23 features such as the voice assist and SOS function and more will be equipped in the global model as well.

