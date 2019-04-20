New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 New York Auto Show: 2020 Audi R8 Deccenium Unveiled

The Audi R8 V10 Decennium has been commissioned to celebrate 10 years of the 5.2-litre V10 engine and only 222 examples of it will be made.

The Audi R8 V10 Decennium is a limited edition model only 222 examples of which will be produced.

Highlights

  • The Audi R8 Decennium is a limited edition model.
  • Audi will only make 222 examples of the R8 V10 Decennium.
  • The updates are limited to cosmetics.

The Audi R8 has always been a special car. It's one of the models that never fails to appeal with its low stance and sharp design which is complemented by staggering performance. Last year, Audi had unveiled the updated 2020 R8 and a new R8 V10 Performance Coupe which will be a replacement for the Plus version. This year at the 2019 New York Auto Show, Audi has taken the wraps off the new R8 V10 Decennium which is a special edition and only 222 examples of it will be manufactured and will be sold worldwide.

Audi R8

Audi R8

uhhpij4The intake manifold and the 20-inch wheels on the Audi R8 Decennium are finished in bronze.

The Audi R8 V10 Decennium has been commissioned to celebrate 10 years of the 5.2-litre FSI V10 engine which is shared with the Lamborghini Huracan. The updates on the R8 Decennium are limited to cosmetics. The intake manifold and the 20-inch wheels on the Audi R8 Decennium are finished in bronze. The Audi badge and the V10 logo on the fender are finished in gloss black. On the inside, the black interior gets bronze contrast stitching on the seats and across the cabin.

09gso1boThe black interior gets bronze contrast stitching on the seats and across the cabin.
The Audi R8 V10 Decennium is powered by the same 5.2-litre V10 motor which develops 598 bhp and 580 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a dual-clutch transmission with sequential shifters and pedal shifters.

