2019 MV Agusta F3 May Be First Supersport Bike To Feature IMU

MV Agusta may introduce an inertial measurement unit (IMU) in the 2019 model of the MV Agusta F3, available only in the high-end superbikes. According to reports, the 2019 MV Agusta F3 will get a comprehensively updated electronics package, and the new IMU will power both cornering ABS and slide-control enabled traction control, technologies which are available in the high-end Ducati Panigale V4 S. Both these technologies will be the first in the supersport segment and it was MV Agusta which introduced traction control for the very first time in this segment, back in 2011.

The MV Agusta F3 800 is powered by a 798 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine which puts out 146 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 10,600 rpm. The bike has a lightweight frame with the overall weight of the motorcycle limited to 173 kg. MV Agusta claims a top speed of 269 kmph for the F3 800. The 800 cc supersport gets a steel tubular trellis frame, with a single-sided aluminium swingarm. Suspension comprises of a Marzocchi upside down front fork with adjustable rebound compression and preload, while the rear suspension is a Sachs unit which offers rebound, compression damping and preload adjustment.

Braking on the F3 is handled by twin 320 mm discs gripped by Brembo four-piston callipers, and a single 220 mm disc brake at the rear, gripped by a two-piston caliper. The brakes now get a Bosch ABS, but with the upgrades for 2019, the F3 may come with cornering ABS as well. The 8-level traction control is also expected to get updated with the introduction of slide control on the new model.

