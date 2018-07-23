New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 MV Agusta F3 May Be First Supersport Bike To Feature IMU

For 2019, the MV Agusta F3 800 may get a comprehensive electronics package update, including cornering ABS and slide control.

View Photos
The 2019 MV Agusta F3 800 is expected to get significant updates

Highlights

  • 2019 MV Agusta F3 to get significantly upgraded electronics
  • IMU, cornering ABS, slide control expected in new model
  • MV Agusta will be on the first supersport models to feature such tech

MV Agusta may introduce an inertial measurement unit (IMU) in the 2019 model of the MV Agusta F3, available only in the high-end superbikes. According to reports, the 2019 MV Agusta F3 will get a comprehensively updated electronics package, and the new IMU will power both cornering ABS and slide-control enabled traction control, technologies which are available in the high-end Ducati Panigale V4 S. Both these technologies will be the first in the supersport segment and it was MV Agusta which introduced traction control for the very first time in this segment, back in 2011.

MV Agusta

MV Agusta Bikes

The MV Agusta F3 800 is powered by a 798 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine which puts out 146 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 10,600 rpm. The bike has a lightweight frame with the overall weight of the motorcycle limited to 173 kg. MV Agusta claims a top speed of 269 kmph for the F3 800. The 800 cc supersport gets a steel tubular trellis frame, with a single-sided aluminium swingarm. Suspension comprises of a Marzocchi upside down front fork with adjustable rebound compression and preload, while the rear suspension is a Sachs unit which offers rebound, compression damping and preload adjustment.

Advertisement
0 Comments

Braking on the F3 is handled by twin 320 mm discs gripped by Brembo four-piston callipers, and a single 220 mm disc brake at the rear, gripped by a two-piston caliper. The brakes now get a Bosch ABS, but with the upgrades for 2019, the F3 may come with cornering ABS as well. The 8-level traction control is also expected to get updated with the introduction of slide control on the new model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare MV Agusta Brutale 800 with Immediate Rivals

MV Agusta Brutale 800
MV Agusta
Brutale 800
TAGS :

Latest News

Popular Bikes

BUY USED BIKE

Popular MV Agusta Bikes

MV Agusta Brutale 800
MV Agusta Brutale 800
₹ 16.99 Lakh *
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
₹ 21.49 Lakh *
MV Agusta F4 RR
MV Agusta F4 RR
₹ 38.83 Lakh *
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
₹ 21.02 Lakh *
x
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities