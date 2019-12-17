2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Gets Massive Price Cut And New Features

The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander is over Rs. 5 lakh cheaper now compared to when it was launched last year

The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander has recently received a massive price cut in India and is now available at ₹ 26.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Outlander facelift was launched in India last year at ₹ 31.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making the company's flagship SUV over ₹ 5 lakh cheaper now. In addition to the price cut, the company has also updated the SUV with a few new features like - a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which now comes equipped with Android Auto MirrorLink.

Sadly, the Mitsubishi Outlander continues to miss out on other features which are standard in almost all models in this category like - navigation, Apple CarPlay, or even rear AC vents. However, the SUV continues to come with features like - Dual-Zone Fully automatic climate control, keyless entry with engine push button start/stop function, electric parking brake with auto hold function, and power tilt and sliding sunroof with anti-trapping function. The SUV also offers rain-sensing wiper, central door locking system, power window driver's auto (up-down) function, and electronic power steering.

Mitsubishi Outlander 37.44 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

The company has also updated the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander with a few new features

Safety features include - 7 Airbags (Driver / Passenger / Side-2 / Curtain-2 / Knee-1), ABS + EBD, Active Stability Control (ASC), Hill Start Assist(HSA), Auto Headlamps, Immobilizer, Security alarm system, Brake assist system, childproof, and front & rear impact bar. Exterior features include - LED headlamp with auto levelling function, auto light control, LED daytime running lamps, LED front fog lamp with chrome bezels, LED taillamps with combination lights and high-mounted stop lamp. The SUV comes with a set of 16-inch alloy wheels which will get an ornament design and are standard.

Powering the Outlander is a 2.4-litre MIVEC petrol engine that is capable of belting out 165 bhp and 222 Nm of peak torque. The SUV is offered only with a 6-speed CVT with Multi-Select 4WD system and comes with paddle-shifters. The Outlander can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 11.1 seconds.

At ₹ 26.93 lakh, the Mitsubishi Outlander undercuts most full-size SUVs like - the Ford Endeavour Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and Honda CR-V. And is most likely to help clear its existing BS4 stock. Having said that, Mitsubishi India still hasn't announced whether the Outlander or the Pajero Sport will make the shift to BS6 or not, which comes into play from April 2020.

