2019 Mini John Cooper Works India Launch Date Confirmed

BMW will launch the Mini John Cooper Works Facelift in India on May 9, 2019.

The Mini Cooper JCW gets a bunch of updates

  • Mini will launch the 2019 John Cooper Works model on May 9, 2019
  • It will get a 2-litre turbo petrol engine, making 231 bhp and 320 Nm
  • Mini will offer optional equipment packs for the 2019 JCW model

BMW will be launching the Mini John Cooper Works (JCW) Facelift in India on 9 May, 2019. It was first revealed in December 2018 and is perhaps the hottest variant of the already hot Mini Cooper. The 2019 Mini JCW will get a 2-litre turbo-charged petrol engine which pumps out a healthy 231 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Also, there could be either an 8-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual gearbox as option but knowing Mini; we expect it to bring only the automatic version to India. The other important update is the new fuel particulate filter which is a part of the sports exhaust. It will offer a particularly sporty (read loud) soundtrack, but the filter will not affect the performance figures of the new JCW. The 2019 Mini John Cooper Works can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.3 seconds while the convertible can do the same in 6.6 seconds. 

9e08r2us

(The tail lamps get the union jack motif on the 2019 Mini Cooper JCW)

Some of the expected features on the new Mini JCW are new 17-inch alloys, leather bucket seats, all LED headlamps and tail-lamps with auto function and rain-sensing wipers. And yes! The tail-lamps will have the union jack motif as well. The suspension on the new JCW is new and tuned to offer a sportier ride. There will also be a bunch of safety features such as ABS, cornering ABS, brake assist, crash sensors, stability control system and so on. Mini will also offer optional equipment packs on the JCW as well.

9mncrdjg

(There is no clarity if Mini will also launch the JCW Convertible in India or not)

As far as body style is concerned, the Mini JCW will be a 3-door hatchback with sporty styling and colour scheme and piano black finish inside and outside. We expect the new Mini John Cooper Works to be priced at around ₹ 40 lakh. The standard Mini range starts from about ₹ 33 lakh in India. The Mini JCW will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and the Volvo V40. We expect BMW to sell limited numbers of the Mini JCW in India.

