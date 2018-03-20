2019 MG SUV For India To Get Jeep Compass Diesel Engine

MG is all set to enter the Indian market in 2019 with a brand new SUV. The SUV will not be a subcompact sub 4-metre SUV like the popular Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza but instead be slightly larger similar to the likes of the Hyundai Creta or the Renault Captur. MG globally only offers petrol engines but for India, the automaker will offer a diesel engine option as confirmed by Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India. Reports claim that the diesel engine will be sourced by MG from Jeep and will be the same 2-litre unit that does duty in the popular Jeep Compass SUV in India.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

MG is a British automaker that is under Chinese ownership under the SAIC umbrella. SAIC is the world's seventh largest automaker with almost 7 million vehicles sold in 2017. SAIC in China has joint ventures with General Motors, Volkswagen and FCA. In the past too, GM vehicles in India has sourced the 1.3-litre Multijet diesel engine from FCA for the likes of its hatchbacks and sedans. When asked about the engine sharing program with MG, the FCA India spokesperson said, "We do not have any comment to offer at this point."

The diesel engine in the Compass is a 2-litre unit that makes 171 bhp of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission in India with the Trailhawk model internationally available with a 9-speed ZF automatic gearbox. The engine (with a manual gearbox) also offers a healthy fuel efficiency rating of 17.1 kmpl according to ARAI tests and more importantly, is fun to drive. The petrol engine on the new SUV will be built in house and will be a 4-cylinder mill from MG's international portfolio.

