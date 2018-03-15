(2019 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Pullman Revealed)

Mercedes-Benz recently updated the Maybach S-Class for 2018 with the launch of the S650. The German luxury car-makers have now revealed its elder sibling, the 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Pullman has received some nip and tuck up front and tuned up performance. If that's not what you were looking for then the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Pullman will be come with a wheelbase of 6500mm which also happens to the longest model from the S-Class family.

Up front, the 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Pullman will come with the company's signature radiator grille, which is also seen on the Mercedes-Maybach 6 Vision. The exterior appearance of the top-of-the-range model is rounded off by the 20-inch wheel in 10-hole design known from the Mercedes-Maybach.

The company is also offering Maybach S650 Pullman with two-tone paint finishes similar to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. On the inside, you have choice between Magma Grey, Mahogany Brown and Silk Beige/Deep Sea Blue.

Priced at around half a million euro, the 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Pullman comes with the 6.0-litre V12 bi-turbo engine that has an output of 622 bhp of max power and a mammoth 1,000 Nm of peak torque. And if you are looking for speed, then the 2019 S650 Pullman can do 0-100kmph in less than 7 seconds.

