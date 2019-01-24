2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features, Prices

Making a comeback to the MPV segment in India, Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the new V-Class luxury MPV in the country later today. The new Mercedes-Benz V-Class brings improved luxury, style and opulence to what is a van and will be coming to the country via the CBU route. Mercedes-Benz feels confident about entering the niche segment with the V-Class, which may not be popular in sales but does have a market.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is massive measuring 5140 mm in length, while there's an extended option that measures 5370 mm. The V-Class is available in a number of seating options while internationally, the MPV also gets a sleeper option on offer.

Power on the Mercedes-Benz will come from the new 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that also powers the C-Class and the E-Class All-Terrain models in India. Prices are expected to be around Rs. 75-80 lakh (ex-showroom), which positions the V-Class against a host of other SUVs in the similar price bracket.

Catch the 2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class Launch Live Updates here: