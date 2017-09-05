2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS Spotted Testing For The First Time

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS will be built on the MHA platform and will be lighter than the current model

Mercedes-Benz is clearly on a roll this year. After launching the new-gen E-Class in India and the global premiere of the X-Class and the S-Class facelift, the carmaker is now gearing up for the unveiling of the S-Class Cabriolet and Coupe facelift at the Frankfurt Motor Show, this month. If you think these themselves are a handful, now the company has also started with the road test of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS. A heavily camouflaged test mule of the 2019 GLS SUV was recently spotted testing for the first time and things are looking quite interesting. The new GLS is likely to break cover in the second half of 2018.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS is built on the MHA platform

Now, underneath all that camouflage you can also see that the test mule comes with several fake bolt-on body panels to hide the true shape and design of the new GLS. Despite that, the spy shots do reveal one key detail about the next-gen model, which is, it will be bigger in size compared to the outgoing model. The prototype of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS looks longer and a bit wider than the current model. Having said that, the new GLS is also expected to lose a lot of weight considering it is based on the new flexible MHA platform. It is the same platform that will underpin the next generation GLE SUV.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS might come in a hybrid version as well

The new Mercedes-Benz will also come with some semi-autonomous systems and functions derived from the E-Class and S-Class. Other features carried over from its sedan counterpart will include, the touch-sensitive steering wheel, Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system, auto parking and more. Among exterior updates, the new GLS will come with LED headlamps with LED daytime running lamps and possibly the OLED taillamps from the S-Class Cabriolet facelift.

It is too soon to confirm engine options, but powertrain-wise, the new Mercedes-Benz GLS will come with a range of four-cylinder, six-cylinder, and eight-cylinder diesel and petrol engines. Rumour has it that the new GLS will also come in a hybrid version powered by a 3-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor for a total output of well over 400 bhp and there will also be an AMG model equipped with the 4-litre biturbo V8.

