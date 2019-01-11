New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS Spotted Testing

The test mule seen in the spy shots hints that the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS has grown in dimensions.

View Photos
The new Mercedes-Benz GLS gets a massive grille which makes the face look even more butch.

Highlights

  • The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS looks bigger in dimensions.
  • The face housing a massive grille looks even more butch.
  • It is likely to get a top-ranging Maybach version.

It looks like that Mercedes-Benz has sensed the competition the upcoming BMW X7 could give to the GLS. And Mercedes is also aware of the fact that when people are spending oodles, they want something "extra-large". The spy pictures which have surfaced online completely substantiate that as the test mule of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS looks as big a mammoth as the BMW X7. The revamped GLS will be unveiled in second-half of 2019 which was revealed in the official product roadmap which Mercedes-Benz published sometime back.

The test mule which has been spotted is heavily camouflaged and there are also small patches of concealing panels on the sides. However, the massive two-slat Mercedes grille is quite apparent and though the test mule isn't embodying the three-pointed star in the centre and it isn't chrome finished in typical fashions, we can tell it's a GLS just by the design. The bumper profile has also been changed and new elements like a broad centre air dam and taller side ducts merge well with the even more butch face. In fact, the side assembly is so wide that it almost insets into the overhang. Moreover, the headlamps on this test mule look similar to the ones we have seen on the latest GLE.

Mercedes-Benz GLS

95.72 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz GLS

6pmnd47The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS looks longer from the side.

Though the 2019 Mercedes GLS looks wide and massive right from its face, it's the side that makes the bulge even more apparent which in turn leads us suspecting that it has grown in dimensions, longer and marginally wider to be precise. That said, the side and rear profiles of the GLE look the same in design to the outgoing model but we expect subtle changes in the styling which may be hidden under the concealing panels.

Being the flagship SUV, the GLS will be equipped with all the bells and whistles you get in an equivalent S-Class. The GLS is likely to get the same in-line six and V8 powertrains too which is seen in the S-Class including the GLS 600 which is likely to wear the 'Maybach' badge. Moreover, there will be also a 63 AMG version which will get a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine which is likely to belt out over 600 bhp.

0 Comments

Image Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLS with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz
GLS
Volvo XC90
Volvo
XC90
BMW X5
BMW
X5
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG
GLE Coupe
Audi Q7
Audi
Q7
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota
Land Cruiser Prado
BMW X6
BMW
X6
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra
Alturas G4
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Mercedes-AMG
GLS 63
BMW X5 M
BMW
X5 M
TAGS :
Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz GLS 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS New Mercedes-Benz GLS Next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS Exteriors 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS Interiors auto-model-gls

Latest News

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS Spotted Testing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS Spotted Testing
Mahindra Jeeto LCV Breaches 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
Mahindra Jeeto LCV Breaches 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
Germany's Bosch To Pay $130 Million To Settle U.S. Diesel Emissions Claims
Germany's Bosch To Pay $130 Million To Settle U.S. Diesel Emissions Claims
KTM Stake In KISKA Design To Be Increased To 50 Per Cent
KTM Stake In KISKA Design To Be Increased To 50 Per Cent
Tata Motors' Global wholesales Went Down By 13.9% In December 2018
Tata Motors' Global wholesales Went Down By 13.9% In December 2018
MG Hector: Top Five Things You Need To Know
MG Hector: Top Five Things You Need To Know
2020 Triumph Rocket III Spotted Testing
2020 Triumph Rocket III Spotted Testing
Dakar Rally 2019: Hero's Oriol Mena And TVS' Lorenzo Santolino Finish Stage Four At 11th And 10th Position Respectively
Dakar Rally 2019: Hero's Oriol Mena And TVS' Lorenzo Santolino Finish Stage Four At 11th And 10th Position Respectively
Self-Riding BMW R 1200 GS Showcased At 2019 CES
Self-Riding BMW R 1200 GS Showcased At 2019 CES
Jaguar Land Rover To Slash UK Jobs After China, Diesel Drop
Jaguar Land Rover To Slash UK Jobs After China, Diesel Drop
Auto Industry Troubles Buffet Ford, Jaguar Land Rover
Auto Industry Troubles Buffet Ford, Jaguar Land Rover
Hyundai Reveals New Technology For Hearing-Impaired Drivers
Hyundai Reveals New Technology For Hearing-Impaired Drivers
Rolls-Royce Warns Brexit Could Bring Production To A Halt
Rolls-Royce Warns Brexit Could Bring Production To A Halt
Volkswagen Sells 6.24 Million Vehicles In 2018 Establishing A New Delivery Record
Volkswagen Sells 6.24 Million Vehicles In 2018 Establishing A New Delivery Record
Dakar Rally 2019: Hero's Oriol Mena Finishes 12th In Stage 3, CS Santosh Drops To 64th While TVS' Aravind KP Maintains Pace at 61st
Dakar Rally 2019: Hero's Oriol Mena Finishes 12th In Stage 3, CS Santosh Drops To 64th While TVS' Aravind KP Maintains Pace at 61st

Popular Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mercedes-Benz GLS Alternatives

Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 90.48 Lakh - 1.55 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 89.88 - 96.89 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
₹ 1.05 - 1.19 Crore *
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 86.18 Lakh - 1 Crore *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.08 Crore *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.1 - 1.51 Crore *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
₹ 1.83 Crore *
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M
₹ 2.07 Crore *
View More
Explore GLS
×
Explore Now
x
Mahindra Jeeto LCV Breaches 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
Mahindra Jeeto LCV Breaches 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
Comparison Review: Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta
Comparison Review: Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.39 Lakh
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.39 Lakh
2020 Triumph Rocket III Spotted Testing
2020 Triumph Rocket III Spotted Testing
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities